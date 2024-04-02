Hollow Knight Silksong gets Xbox Store page on April Fool's Day
Bee still my heart.
Hollow Knight Silksong launched an Xbox Store page on the worst day possible.
The sequel to the beloved Metroidvania is hugely anticipated, so adding a new store page on April Fool's Day seems like a cruel joke.
It's real though and brings Xbox in line with Switch, PlayStation, Steam and GOG where store pages already exist.
The official ID@Xbox account shared a link to the store page, joking "not sure if anyone has heard of this one yet".
Xbox portfolio senior content planning manager Nick Zuclich even shared an image of the page, cheekily writing "A new cool game to wishlist?!".
Of course, there's no release date on the store page as fans eagerly await details. Until then, there are some screenshots on the Xbox store page that do differ from those on other stores.
Still, fans are now speculating some definitive news could be on the way soon.
Silksong was first revealed way back in 2019, but news has been quiet since then. The last official word was from Team Cherry's Matthew Griffin in May last year to announce a delay as the game has "gotten quite big".