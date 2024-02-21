Watch today's Nintendo Partner Direct right here

Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

Tom Phillips avatar
Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Nintendo will hold its next Direct showcase today, Wednesday 20th February at 2pm UK time.

This showcase will last around 25 minutes, and feature games coming to Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2024 from Nintendo's publishing and development partners. Hit refresh on this page at 2pm and you will be able to watch it below!

So, what do we expect? Well, it might be easier to say what we're not expecting to pop up here. As this is a partner Direct, don't expect any big announcements from Nintendo itself - or from Pokémon, which has its own broadcast scheduled for next week.

Nintendo's Partner Direct for 20th February 2024.

We may see the first of Microsoft's upcoming games coming to other consoles pop up here, however. Is this when we find out when Pentiment or Hi-Fi Rush appear on Switch?

Lastly, and most obviously, this won't be the place we find out more about Switch 2. Exactly when Nintendo will unveil its upcoming new console is still to be announced - and may now be further away as Switch 2 is now expected to arrive in 2025.

