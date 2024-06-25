All Thrusting Shield locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Thrusting Shields are one of the new weapon types that have been added to Elden Ring thanks to its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Normally, shields are used for defending yourself from Elden Ring's many bosses and enemies, but as their name implies, these new Thrusting Shields have more offensive capabilities thanks to their sharp, pointed ends.

There's a total of two Thrusting Shields to find in Shadow of the Erdtree, so read on below to find out all Thrusting Shield locations to help you track them down. We've also got each Thrusting Shield's stats and skill descriptions, so you can pick the one that's right for you.

On this page:

Dueling Shield location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: In the Shadow Keep in Scadu Altus, on a corpse in an alcove on the third floor of the Storehouse. Starting from the Site of Grace 'Storehouse, First Floor', go up two floors, out onto the wooden bridge to the left of a Fire Knight. You can reach it by jumping over the side of the bridge onto a narrow stone beam.

Skill: 'Shield Strike' - a skill that uses the shield to attack. Repeated inputs allow for up to three follow-up attacks.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Dueling Shield stats:

Attack Power: Physical +125, Critical +100

Physical +125, Critical +100 Requires: 15 Strength, 14 Dexterity

15 Strength, 14 Dexterity Scales with: Strength (D), Dexterity (D)

Strength (D), Dexterity (D) Weight: 9.0

9.0 Passive effect: N/A

Carian Thrusting Shield location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: From the Shadow Keep's Site of Grace 'Storehouse, Back Section' (accessible from the east side of Shadow Keep), follow the path past the staircase that takes you to the upper levels of the Storehouse and round to a dead-end. There's a Fire Knight and a group of other shades here, and you'll need to defeat them before you can loot the Carian Thrusting Shield off the corpse leaning against the wall.

Skill: 'Shield Strike' - a skill that uses the shield to attack. Repeated inputs allow for up to three follow-up attacks.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Carian Thrusting Shield stats:

Attack Power: Physical +122, Magic +36, Critical +100

Physical +122, Magic +36, Critical +100 Requires: 17 Strength, 13 Dexterity, 15 Intelligence

17 Strength, 13 Dexterity, 15 Intelligence Scales with: Strength (D), Dexterity (D), Intelligence (D)

Strength (D), Dexterity (D), Intelligence (D) Weight: 10.5

10.5 Passive effect: N/A

That's all 2 Thrusting Shield locations you can find in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Good luck tracking them down inside the labyrinthian Shadow Keep, and enjoying tinkering around with their new skills and stats to make your ultimate Elden Ring build.

Need more help? Here's what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as our list of Erdtree bosses, and all the Erdtree Sites of Grace we've found so far.