Elden Ring: All Imbued Sword Key locations

Imbued Sword Keys are a key item in Elden Ring, used to activate the three Waygates at the (slightly confusingly named) Four Belfries. They're a special version of the regular Stonesword Keys, which open up secret passageways around the world of Elden Ring when you insert them into imp statues.

The Imbued Sword Keys perform a similar function, as you'll need to find and use them to break the seal on a number of important Waygates located at The Four Belfies. Once these gates are unsealed, you'll be able to teleport to different regions and locations around the map. So read on below to find out where to find all three Imbued Sword Keys, and where each Waygate will take you.

Where to find the Imbued Sword Keys in Elden Ring

1. The Four Belfries

Found in the fourth belfry (the one at the very top of the hill), there's a chest right at the very top of the tower. The key is inside.

2. Academy of Raya Lucaria

Found on the Raya Lucaria Academy Rooftops, after the section known as the Debate Parlour (where you have to fight the Red Wolf of Radagon). After beating this boss, head out to the courtyard, go up the stairs and jump over the railing onto the rooftops. Follow the path round, and you can loot it from a corpse located on the eastern side of the area.

3. Sellia, Town of Sorcery

Sellia is a town you'll find in the Caelid region of Elden Ring, and the Imbued Sword Key is in a small building in the northeast part of the town. You'll need to deactivate the barrier blocking your path to it, and you can do this by climbing the three towers in the town and lighting the braziers you'll find there.

Where does each Waygate go?

The Four Belfries are located in western Liurnia. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Despite being called The Four Belfries, only three of them contain Waygates. As mentioned above, the only thing you'll find in the belfry at the top of the hill is one of the Imbued Sword Keys. This does mean you can activate a Waygate straight away, of course, but you'll want to know where the other Belfry Waygates will take you first.

If we start at the bottom of the hill - the lowest belfry off to your left - this belfry goes to Crumbling Farum Azula. This is a late-game area, so be prepared!

Next, you'll see two belfries sitting side by side in the middle section of the hill. The middle belfry on the left goes to Nokron, Eternal City, while the one on the right goes to Chapel of Anticipation.

The Nokron Waygate will only give you access to a small part of the Eternal City. To see the whole area, you'll need to defeat Starscourge Radahn in Redmane Castle, and get to Nokron via a hole to the underground left by a meteor impact. You can find all the details in our Nokron, Eternal City walkthrough.

The Chapel of Anticipation Waygate, meanwhile, lets you challenge The Grafted Scion again, so you can get the Ornamental Straight Sword and Golden Beast Crest Shield. You'll also need to go here as part of Varre's quest.

It doesn't matter which Imbued Sword Key you use on which Waygate. They can all be activated at any time, with any Imbued Sword Key you have in your possession.

That's everything you need to know about the Imbued Sword Keys in Elden Ring. If you're in the mood for more collectibles, then check out our guides on where to find all Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone locations, and all Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone locations.