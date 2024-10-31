All Dragon Age The Veilguard companions and how to get them

Recruiting all seven companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is an integral part of Rook's journey.

While you need their assistance to help restore order to Thedas and the Veil during the main story, every companion has their own side stories to experience in Dragon Age: The Veilguard - as long as you keep raising your Bond with them.

Friendships can even turn into romances, and there are no gender restrictions for who you can be with this time.

To help you plan your journey ahead (and get some insight into who you might want to romance), we've listed all companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard below, which includes exactly how to get all companions.

On this page:

All Dragon Age The Veilguard companions

There are seven companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard:

Lace Harding

Neve Gallus

Bellara Lutare

Lucanis Dellamorte

Davrin

Taash

Emmrich

All companions are recruited through main story quests, and as mentioned above, all companions are romanceable. So make sure to pick the heart symbol when it appears in conversations if you plan on committing to that companion. You can flirt with multiple companions right up until the point where you have to pick one to commit to (this is usually sometime after Chapter 10).

Every dialogue option can also lead to getting approval (or disapproval) from any companions present in that moment, so you should aim to pick something you think your romance option would like if you want to raise their Bond as much as possible before the option to commit appears.

Remember to check in with your companions regularly.

Keep in mind that a romance doesn't end even after you experience a committal scene, or after the point of no return! You'll know you've finished a companion's quest arc (but not necessarily their romance) when they get the hero of the Veilguard symbol.

You should also be wary of certain big decisions that can make some companions 'Hardened'. This makes it harder to raise their Bond, causes them to be unavailable for party selection at times, and takes away support abilities. However, some of their abilities might also grow stronger because they are Hardened.

How to get Harding in Dragon Age The Veilguard

How to get: Harding will join you from the very beginning of the story, during 'The End of the Beginning' main quest.

Faction: None (Harding is an Inquisition Agent).

Abilities:

Seismic Shot

Heavy Draw

Shred

Adrenaline Rush

Soothing Potion

Harding mostly uses her bow with arrows that can shred armor and take enemies down in a few precise shots. She unlocks some other interesting abilities as part of the story too...

Harding is a dwarven rogue scout with a positive outlook - which is sorely needed at points, and she is also the only companion in Veilguard who has appeared in a previous Dragon Age game, as she was part of the Inquisition force in Dragon Age: Inquisition. Though, this is the first time Harding has been playable.

How to get Neve in Dragon Age The Veilguard

How to get: You also get Neve at the beginning, during 'The End of the Beginning' main story quest.

Faction: Shadow Dragons.

Abilities:

Icebreaker

Blizzard

Glacial Pace

Time Slow

Replenish

Neve is a human ice mage that can use her magic to slow or even freeze enemies, she's a member of Tevinter's Shadow Dragons and was born in Minrathous. She is also one of the companions who can become 'Hardened' from a major decision you have to make as part of the main story.

How to get Bellara in Dragon Age The Veilguard

How to get: You meet Bellara at the start of the 'In Entropy's Grasp' main story quest. Strife and Irelin will task you with finding her and, after a short walk through the forest, you'll meet Bellara who instantly joins your party.

Faction: Veil Jumpers.

Abilities:

Fade Bolts

Enfeebling Shot

Replenish

Time Slow

Galvanized Tear

Bellara is an elven mage who uses electricity, and can even manipulate the Fade - all very handy qualities. She's a quick talker, a bit scatter-brained, and a very cheery person to have around, but Bellara also has a troubled backstory to explore during her companion quest.

How to get Lucanis in Dragon Age The Veilguard

How to get: You meet Lucanis during the 'Sea of Blood' main quest after talking with the Antivan Crows in Treviso.

Faction: Antivan Crows.

Abilities:

Abominate

Eviscerate

Soothing Potion

Adrenaline Rush

Debilitate

Luncanis is a human rogue who is part of the Antivan Crows. He uses Necrotic damage as well as dual daggers to face enemies, and is known for taking down strong mages, which has given him a rather cool nickname - the Demon of Vyrantium.

Lucanis is also one of the companions who can become 'Hardened' from a major decision you have to make as part of the main story.

How to get Davrin in Dragon Age The Veilguard

How to get: You meet Davrin as part of the 'A Warden's Best Friend' main story quest. This unlocks soon after the short 'In Peace, Vigilance' main quest you get after you help noth the Shadow Dragons in Minrathous and the Crows in Treviso, as part of the main story.

Faction: Grey Wardens.

Abilities:

Death from Above

Battle Cry

Heroic Strike

Assan Strike

In War, Victory

Davrin is an elven warrior Grey Warden that specialises in mighty combination and fire attacks, and can team up with Assan - a young Griffon he takes care of. Something new to him, as Davrin is used to hunting beats, not raising them, from his time growing up in a Dalish clan.

How to get Taash in Dragon Age The Veilguard

How to get: You meet Taash during 'The Dragon Slayer' main story quest, which comes available when you speak to Harding as part of the 'Completing the Veilguard' main quest, after you make your first major story decision.

Faction: Lords of Fortune.

Abilities:

Fire Breath

Dragon's Strike

Dragon's Roar

Spitfire

Fortune's Favor

Taash is a Qunari warrior dragon hunter that's formed an alliance with the Lords of Fortune. She breathes out flames and uses dual-axes to inflict pain upon any enemy that crosses their path. As Taash didn't grow up surrounded by other Qunari, she has struggled a bit with her identity while adventuring with the Lords of Fortune.

How to get Emmrich in Dragon Age The Veilguard

How to get: You meet Emmrich during the 'Where the Dead Must Go' main story quest, which comes available when you speak to Bellara as part of the 'Completing the Veilguard' main quest, after you make your first major story decision.

Faction: The Mourn Watch.

Abilities:

Final Rites

Replenish

Entangling Spirits

The Bell Tolls

Time Slow

Emmrich is a human mage necromancer who damages with Necrosis abilities, and is part of The Mourn Watch. He has a rather interesting assistant - a skeleton called Mandfred, and as a necromancer, Emmrich call on spirits of the dead to attack enemies, but to also heal companions.

Once you've recruited Taash and Emmrich, you'll now have the full Veilguard roster! For more help in you adventures, check out our pages on the Skill Tree, how to respec, and how to transmog.