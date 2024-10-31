The Room studio Fireproof Games returns with spooky, 80s-set VR puzzle-adventure Ghost Town

Fireproof Games, the studio behind the acclaimed puzzle-adventure series The Room, has announced its first new title since 2021's The Room 4: Old Sins. It's a spooky, single-player VR puzzle-adventure called Ghost Town, and it's heading to PC, PSVR2, and Quest 2/3 next year.

Ghost Town unfolds in the London of 1983, charting the adventures of with turned ghost hunter Edith Penrose. "Life has been going well for Edith," Fireproof explains in its announcement. "The paranormal detective agency she runs with her flatmate has never been busier, she's almost up-to-date with her rent and the ghosts in her bathroom mirror have been less demanding than usual. But Edith's world is turned upside down when her brother goes missing and a mysterious new lead promises to reveal clues of his whereabouts."

Edith's journey first takes her to a remote Scottish island in search of a gifted clairvoyant, but Fireproof isn't saying much more about its story just yet. It does, however, share a few details on how Ghost Town will unfold in VR as players explore its world of "large navigable environments" and deal with fully motion-captured characters, both living and dead.

"Explore a variety of atmospheric locations with a controller in each hand and a torch to light your way," it explains. "Use the dexterity of your hands to overcome tactile puzzles, cast spells and even summon troubled spirits to move them on to the next world."

And that's about everything Fireproof is willing to say right now. Ghost Town will initially launch for Meta Quest 2/3 in "spring" next year, with a PSVR2 and Steam VR release set to follow in the summer. Fireproof's wonderfully macabre The Room series has been a consistent delight over its numerous instalments (including 2020's excellent VR outing The Dark Matter) since launching over a decade ago, so Ghost Town's going straight on my wishlist.