EA FC 24 TOTW 5 Predictions

The standout performers in line for a Team of the Week 5 spot.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA
The EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 5 Predictions are a bit different this week, as all of the major European men's leagues are on an international break, as friendlies and qualifiers for Euro 2024 take place. Still, superstars like Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland could be set for new Team of the Week cards, after they both scored doubles for their national sides. Cristiano Ronaldo could also get a new TOTW card, after scoring twice in Portugal's 3-2 win against Slovakia.

But the biggest upgrade of all could belong to Georges Mikautadze, whose overall 74 rated card could be about to get a massive ratings boost. The Ajax striker, who currently has an overall 74 rated card, scored five goals in two international matches for Georgia. Mikautadze's national team-mate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could also feature in Team of the Week 5, after the Napoli star got a goal and an assist in Georgia's recent win over Cyprus.

While men's football has been on an international break, women's football has rumbled on with the likes of the WSL, Division 1 Féminine and Liga F all having fixtures over the weekend. USWNT stars Megan Rapinoe and Lindsey Horan could both be in line for TOTW cards, after Rapinoe scored twice for OL Reign and Horan bagged a hat-trick for Lyon. Find out all the players who could make it into the Team of the Week 5 below.

FC 24 Team of the Week 5 predictions

Here's our FC 24 Team of the Week 5 Predictions, as we list the standout performers from the last week that could get into the TOTW 5 squad. We'll have to wait and see though whether our predictions come true when the new TOTW squad launches at 6pm BST on Wednesday evening (October 16th). Until then, you can find cards from Team of the Week 4 in Ultimate Team packs.

Strikers

Georges Mikautadze Ajax
Daniel Raba Antolin CD Leganés
Miguel Angel Merentiel Boca Juniors
Erling Haaland Manchester City
Kylian Mbappé PSG
Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr
Khadija Shaw Manchester City
Benjamin Sesko RB Leipzig
Álex Bermejo Escribano Burgos CF
Sam Surridge Nashville SC
Alfredo Ortuño Martínez FC Cartagena
Naomie Feller Real Madrid
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli
Domenico Berardi Sassuolo

Midfielders

Player Team
Isaac Hutchinson Walsall FC
Lindsey Horan Lyon
Jesper Karlsson Bologna
Milot Rashica Beşiktaş
Jill Roord Manchester City
Dodi Lukebakio Sevilla
Harry Wilson Fulham
Ao Tanaka Fortuna Düsseldorf
Xherdan Shaqiri Chicago Fire
Paul Smyth Queens Park Rangers
Gavi Barcelona
Giacomo Bonaventura Fiorentina
Tomas Soucek West Ham
Heorhii Sudakov Shakhtar Donetsk
Lina Hausicke SV Werder Bremen
Moises Caicedo Chelsea
Bruno Fernandes Manchester United

Defenders & Goalkeepers

Player Team
Megan Rapinoe OL Reign
Robert Skov Hoffenheim
Nicolas Otamendi Benfica
Megan Finnigan Everton
Paulina Krumbiegel Hoffenheim
Loic Nego Le Havre
Konstantinos Tsimikas Liverpool
Przemyslaw Frankowski Lens
Odysseas Vlachodimos Nottingham Forest
Giorgi Mamardashvili Valencia
Zala Mersnik Sporting de Huelva

That's it for our week 5 TOTW predictions, but we'll be back on Wednesday with the latest Team of the Week. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.

