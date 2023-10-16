EA FC 24 TOTW 5 Predictions

The EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 5 Predictions are a bit different this week, as all of the major European men's leagues are on an international break, as friendlies and qualifiers for Euro 2024 take place. Still, superstars like Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland could be set for new Team of the Week cards, after they both scored doubles for their national sides. Cristiano Ronaldo could also get a new TOTW card, after scoring twice in Portugal's 3-2 win against Slovakia.

But the biggest upgrade of all could belong to Georges Mikautadze, whose overall 74 rated card could be about to get a massive ratings boost. The Ajax striker, who currently has an overall 74 rated card, scored five goals in two international matches for Georgia. Mikautadze's national team-mate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could also feature in Team of the Week 5, after the Napoli star got a goal and an assist in Georgia's recent win over Cyprus.

While men's football has been on an international break, women's football has rumbled on with the likes of the WSL, Division 1 Féminine and Liga F all having fixtures over the weekend. USWNT stars Megan Rapinoe and Lindsey Horan could both be in line for TOTW cards, after Rapinoe scored twice for OL Reign and Horan bagged a hat-trick for Lyon. Find out all the players who could make it into the Team of the Week 5 below.

FC 24 Team of the Week 5 predictions

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Here's our FC 24 Team of the Week 5 Predictions, as we list the standout performers from the last week that could get into the TOTW 5 squad. We'll have to wait and see though whether our predictions come true when the new TOTW squad launches at 6pm BST on Wednesday evening (October 16th). Until then, you can find cards from Team of the Week 4 in Ultimate Team packs.

Strikers

Georges Mikautadze Ajax Daniel Raba Antolin CD Leganés Miguel Angel Merentiel Boca Juniors Erling Haaland Manchester City Kylian Mbappé PSG Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr Khadija Shaw Manchester City Benjamin Sesko RB Leipzig Álex Bermejo Escribano Burgos CF Sam Surridge Nashville SC Alfredo Ortuño Martínez FC Cartagena Naomie Feller Real Madrid Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli Domenico Berardi Sassuolo

Midfielders

Player Team Isaac Hutchinson Walsall FC Lindsey Horan Lyon Jesper Karlsson Bologna Milot Rashica Beşiktaş Jill Roord Manchester City Dodi Lukebakio Sevilla Harry Wilson Fulham Ao Tanaka Fortuna Düsseldorf Xherdan Shaqiri Chicago Fire Paul Smyth Queens Park Rangers Gavi Barcelona Giacomo Bonaventura Fiorentina Tomas Soucek West Ham Heorhii Sudakov Shakhtar Donetsk Lina Hausicke SV Werder Bremen Moises Caicedo Chelsea Bruno Fernandes Manchester United

Defenders & Goalkeepers

Player Team Megan Rapinoe OL Reign Robert Skov Hoffenheim Nicolas Otamendi Benfica Megan Finnigan Everton Paulina Krumbiegel Hoffenheim Loic Nego Le Havre Konstantinos Tsimikas Liverpool Przemyslaw Frankowski Lens Odysseas Vlachodimos Nottingham Forest Giorgi Mamardashvili Valencia Zala Mersnik Sporting de Huelva

That's it for our week 5 TOTW predictions, but we'll be back on Wednesday with the latest Team of the Week. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.