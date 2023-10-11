EA FC 24 TOTW 4 Cards revealed

The EA FC 24 TOTW 4 squad has been announced, with the new and upgraded cards available in Ultimate Team packs now. Like last week's TOTW 3 line-up, there aren't any cards with an overall 90 rating or more in Team of the Week 4.

The highest rated card this time round belongs to Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, who fired off a rocket of a strike in Los Blancos' 3-2 win over Napoli in the Champions League. Valverde's powerful strike was the match winning goal, and initially looked like it could be a contender for goal of the season - but ended up being an own goal due to a deflection.

Speaking of match day heroics, Olivier Giroud - France's all-time leading scorer - has been given a special goalkeeper card in the TOTW 4 squad. The AC Milan striker had to go between the sticks for the final seven minutes of the Rossoneri's 1-0 win against Genoa in Serie A. Elsewhere, Louise Fleury also received a EA FC TOTW 4 card after bagging a hatrick in Paris FC's 4-1 win against Le Havre, which kept the Parisians top of Division 1 Féminine ahead of Lyon.

All the cards for EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Week 4 (TOTW 4) | Image credit: EA

FC 24 Team of the Week 4

Without further ado, here's this week's TOTW:

Player OVR Position Team Federico Valverde ↑89 (88) CM Real Madrid Sergej Milinković-Savić ↑87 (86) CM Al Hilal Kingsley Coman ↑86 (85) RM Bayern Munich Romelu Lukaku ↑86 (84) ST Roma Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (★) ↑85 (80) ST Marseille Raheem Sterling ↑85 (83) LW Chelsea Cristian Romero ↑84 (82) CB Tottenham Olivier Giroud ↑84 (82) ↑GK (ST) AC Milan James Tavernier ↑82 (78) RB Rangers Scott McTominay ↑82 (79) CDM Manchester United Leicy Santos ↑82 (79) CAM Atletico Madird Denis Bouanga ↑82 (78) LW Los Angeles FC Louise Fleury ↑82 (79) LM Paris FC Manuel Riemann ↑81 (77) GK Vfl Bochum Davinson Sánchez ↑81 (77) CB Galatasaray Teemu Pukki ↑81 (75) ST Minnesota United Darlin Yongwa ↑80 (70) LWB Lorient Kévin Denkey ↑80 (69) ST Cercle Brugge

