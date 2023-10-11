EA FC 24 TOTW 4 Cards revealed
No Ultimate Team cards from the Arsenal v Man City borefest.
The EA FC 24 TOTW 4 squad has been announced, with the new and upgraded cards available in Ultimate Team packs now. Like last week's TOTW 3 line-up, there aren't any cards with an overall 90 rating or more in Team of the Week 4.
The highest rated card this time round belongs to Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, who fired off a rocket of a strike in Los Blancos' 3-2 win over Napoli in the Champions League. Valverde's powerful strike was the match winning goal, and initially looked like it could be a contender for goal of the season - but ended up being an own goal due to a deflection.
Speaking of match day heroics, Olivier Giroud - France's all-time leading scorer - has been given a special goalkeeper card in the TOTW 4 squad. The AC Milan striker had to go between the sticks for the final seven minutes of the Rossoneri's 1-0 win against Genoa in Serie A. Elsewhere, Louise Fleury also received a EA FC TOTW 4 card after bagging a hatrick in Paris FC's 4-1 win against Le Havre, which kept the Parisians top of Division 1 Féminine ahead of Lyon.
FC 24 Team of the Week 4
Without further ado, here's this week's TOTW:
|Player
|OVR
|Position
|Team
|Federico Valverde
|↑89 (88)
|CM
|Real Madrid
|Sergej Milinković-Savić
|↑87 (86)
|CM
|Al Hilal
|Kingsley Coman
|↑86 (85)
|RM
|Bayern Munich
|Romelu Lukaku
|↑86 (84)
|ST
|Roma
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (★)
|↑85 (80)
|ST
|Marseille
|Raheem Sterling
|↑85 (83)
|LW
|Chelsea
|Cristian Romero
|↑84 (82)
|CB
|Tottenham
|Olivier Giroud
|↑84 (82)
|↑GK (ST)
|AC Milan
|James Tavernier
|↑82 (78)
|RB
|Rangers
|Scott McTominay
|↑82 (79)
|CDM
|Manchester United
|Leicy Santos
|↑82 (79)
|CAM
|Atletico Madird
|Denis Bouanga
|↑82 (78)
|LW
|Los Angeles FC
|Louise Fleury
|↑82 (79)
|LM
|Paris FC
|Manuel Riemann
|↑81 (77)
|GK
|Vfl Bochum
|Davinson Sánchez
|↑81 (77)
|CB
|Galatasaray
|Teemu Pukki
|↑81 (75)
|ST
|Minnesota United
|Darlin Yongwa
|↑80 (70)
|LWB
|Lorient
|Kévin Denkey
|↑80 (69)
|ST
|Cercle Brugge
