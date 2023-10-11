If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

EA FC 24 TOTW 4 Cards revealed

No Ultimate Team cards from the Arsenal v Man City borefest.

EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 4
Image credit: EA
The EA FC 24 TOTW 4 squad has been announced, with the new and upgraded cards available in Ultimate Team packs now. Like last week's TOTW 3 line-up, there aren't any cards with an overall 90 rating or more in Team of the Week 4.

The highest rated card this time round belongs to Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, who fired off a rocket of a strike in Los Blancos' 3-2 win over Napoli in the Champions League. Valverde's powerful strike was the match winning goal, and initially looked like it could be a contender for goal of the season - but ended up being an own goal due to a deflection.

Speaking of match day heroics, Olivier Giroud - France's all-time leading scorer - has been given a special goalkeeper card in the TOTW 4 squad. The AC Milan striker had to go between the sticks for the final seven minutes of the Rossoneri's 1-0 win against Genoa in Serie A. Elsewhere, Louise Fleury also received a EA FC TOTW 4 card after bagging a hatrick in Paris FC's 4-1 win against Le Havre, which kept the Parisians top of Division 1 Féminine ahead of Lyon.

EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 4 cards
All the cards for EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Week 4 (TOTW 4) | Image credit: EA

FC 24 Team of the Week 4

Without further ado, here's this week's TOTW:

Player OVR Position Team
Federico Valverde ↑89 (88) CM Real Madrid
Sergej Milinković-Savić ↑87 (86) CM Al Hilal
Kingsley Coman ↑86 (85) RM Bayern Munich
Romelu Lukaku ↑86 (84) ST Roma
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (★) ↑85 (80) ST Marseille
Raheem Sterling ↑85 (83) LW Chelsea
Cristian Romero ↑84 (82) CB Tottenham
Olivier Giroud ↑84 (82) ↑GK (ST) AC Milan
James Tavernier ↑82 (78) RB Rangers
Scott McTominay ↑82 (79) CDM Manchester United
Leicy Santos ↑82 (79) CAM Atletico Madird
Denis Bouanga ↑82 (78) LW Los Angeles FC
Louise Fleury ↑82 (79) LM Paris FC
Manuel Riemann ↑81 (77) GK Vfl Bochum
Davinson Sánchez ↑81 (77) CB Galatasaray
Teemu Pukki ↑81 (75) ST Minnesota United
Darlin Yongwa ↑80 (70) LWB Lorient
Kévin Denkey ↑80 (69) ST Cercle Brugge

For all your other FC 24 needs, don't forget to check-out our guides to the best players, fastest players, and best strikers.

