FC 24 TOTW 3 Cards revealed

EA Sports FC 24's Team of the Week 3 is here, and while we didn't see any 9xers, we do see Lautaro Martínez and Martin Ødegaard close behind at 88 OVR each, with Jude Bellingham Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following closely behind with an OVR of 87 each.

All the cards for EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Week 3 (TOTW 3) | Image credit: EA

FC 24 Team of the Week 3

Without further ado, here's this week's TOTW:

Player OVR Position Team Lautaro Martínez ↑88 (87) ST Inter Milan Martin Ødegaard ↑88 (87) CM Arsenal F.C. Jude Bellingham ↑87 (86) CAM Real Madrid CF Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ↑87 (86) LW SSC Neapel Álex Grimaldo ↑86 (84) LWB Bayer 04 Leverkusen Ollie Watkins (★) ↑85 (80) ST Aston Villa Racheal Kundananji ↑85 (83) ST Madrid CFF Toby Alderweireld ↑84 (81) CB Royal Antwerpen Joachim Andersen ↑82 (78) CB Crystal Palace F.C. Riccardo Orsolini ↑82 (78) RM FC Bologna Alassane Plea ↑81 (77) ST Borussia Mönchengladbach Jordan Teze ↑81 (76) RB PSV Eindhoven Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir ↑81 (77) RW Bayer 04 Leverkusen Luis Javier Suárez ↑81 (75) ST UD Almería Kristoffer Haugen ↑80 (70) GK Molde FK Mory Diaw ↑80 (74) RM Clermont Foot 63 Riley McGree ↑80 (72) LM Middlesbrough F.C. Yusuf Sari ↑80 (71) LWB Adana Demirspor

