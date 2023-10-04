FC 24 TOTW 3 Cards revealed
Team of the Week 3 sees Lautaro Martínez and Martin Ødegaard reaching an OVR of 88.
EA Sports FC 24's Team of the Week 3 is here, and while we didn't see any 9xers, we do see Lautaro Martínez and Martin Ødegaard close behind at 88 OVR each, with Jude Bellingham Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following closely behind with an OVR of 87 each.
FC 24 Team of the Week 3
Without further ado, here's this week's TOTW:
|Player
|OVR
|Position
|Team
|Lautaro Martínez
|↑88 (87)
|ST
|Inter Milan
|Martin Ødegaard
|↑88 (87)
|CM
|Arsenal F.C.
|Jude Bellingham
|↑87 (86)
|CAM
|Real Madrid CF
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|↑87 (86)
|LW
|SSC Neapel
|Álex Grimaldo
|↑86 (84)
|LWB
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|Ollie Watkins (★)
|↑85 (80)
|ST
|Aston Villa
|Racheal Kundananji
|↑85 (83)
|ST
|Madrid CFF
|Toby Alderweireld
|↑84 (81)
|CB
|Royal Antwerpen
|Joachim Andersen
|↑82 (78)
|CB
|Crystal Palace F.C.
|Riccardo Orsolini
|↑82 (78)
|RM
|FC Bologna
|Alassane Plea
|↑81 (77)
|ST
|Borussia Mönchengladbach
|Jordan Teze
|↑81 (76)
|RB
|PSV Eindhoven
|Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir
|↑81 (77)
|RW
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|Luis Javier Suárez
|↑81 (75)
|ST
|UD Almería
|Kristoffer Haugen
|↑80 (70)
|GK
|Molde FK
|Mory Diaw
|↑80 (74)
|RM
|Clermont Foot 63
|Riley McGree
|↑80 (72)
|LM
|Middlesbrough F.C.
|Yusuf Sari
|↑80 (71)
|LWB
|Adana Demirspor
