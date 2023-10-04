If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

FC 24 TOTW 3 Cards revealed

Team of the Week 3 sees Lautaro Martínez and Martin Ødegaard reaching an OVR of 88.

Chelsea's Sam Kerr doing a backflip in EA Sports FC 24
Image credit: EA
Markus Hensel avatar
Markus Hensel
Published on

EA Sports FC 24's Team of the Week 3 is here, and while we didn't see any 9xers, we do see Lautaro Martínez and Martin Ødegaard close behind at 88 OVR each, with Jude Bellingham Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following closely behind with an OVR of 87 each.

FC 24 TOTW 3 cards
All the cards for EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Week 3 (TOTW 3) | Image credit: EA

FC 24 Team of the Week 3

Without further ado, here's this week's TOTW:

PlayerOVRPositionTeam
Lautaro Martínez↑88 (87)STInter Milan
Martin Ødegaard↑88 (87)CMArsenal F.C.
Jude Bellingham↑87 (86)CAMReal Madrid CF
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia↑87 (86)LWSSC Neapel
Álex Grimaldo↑86 (84)LWBBayer 04 Leverkusen
Ollie Watkins (★)↑85 (80)STAston Villa
Racheal Kundananji↑85 (83)STMadrid CFF
Toby Alderweireld↑84 (81)CBRoyal Antwerpen
Joachim Andersen↑82 (78)CBCrystal Palace F.C.
Riccardo Orsolini↑82 (78)RMFC Bologna
Alassane Plea↑81 (77)STBorussia Mönchengladbach
Jordan Teze↑81 (76)RBPSV Eindhoven
Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir↑81 (77)RWBayer 04 Leverkusen
Luis Javier Suárez↑81 (75)STUD Almería
Kristoffer Haugen↑80 (70)GKMolde FK
Mory Diaw↑80 (74)RMClermont Foot 63
Riley McGree↑80 (72)LMMiddlesbrough F.C.
Yusuf Sari↑80 (71)LWBAdana Demirspor

