Disney Dreamlight Valley The Forgotten Relics walkthrough

The Forgotten Relics is one of the last Forgotten story quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley and involves many of the valley's characters.

Below, we've got a Forgotten Relics walkthrough for Disney Dreamlight Valley, including where to find Forgotten Relic locations.

How to unlock The Forgotten Relics in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To unlock The Forgotten Relics questline in Disney Dreamlight Valley you need to find the Fairy Godmother in the Miracles Take Time quest, complete the Forgotten Memories and What's Left Behind quests that unlock after Miracles Take Time, then wait 24 hours. After a full day, The Forgotten Relics quest will appear in your 'Story Quests' log.

Talk to Merlin to get started with The Forgotten Relics quest, but before you do it's worth making sure that you have completed the Level 10 friendship quests for Mickey Mouse, Scar, Moana, and Elsa as you need to to these character quests to complete The Forgotten Relics.

After speaking with him, Merlin will then take you to Mickey's house and task you with searching for something imbued with The Forgotten's dark magic. Go to the glass table beside the two armchairs to find the Forgotten Storybook.

Pick up the Forgotten Storybook and bring it to Merlin, then speak with Mickey Mouse to properly get started with the search for more Forgotten Relics as long as you've completed Mickey's Level 10 Friendship quest.

Disney Dreamlight Valley's The Remembering update is here! The Fairy Godmother is now in the valley and you can continue the story through the Forgotten Memories quest. You can also now have multiple player homes and customise furniture. If you're still catching up on the storyline, make sure you complete The Great Blizzard quest for unlocking Olaf, along with bringing both Simba and Nala to the valley. For more help, check out our recipe list, how to upgrade your house, change your house colour, critters' favourite foods and redemption codes. Finally, don't forget to visit our future and current character list to see who might be visiting the valley next!

Where to find Forgotten Relics in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The three Forgotten Relics in Disney Dreamlight Valley are found in:

Scar's cave

The Cursed Cave

Olaf's cave

You can search these locations in any order you like, but remember that you need to complete Scar, Moana, and Elsa's Level 10 friendship quests in order to continue with The Forgotten Relics storyline after finding the Relics themselves.

Scar's cave Forgotten Relic location

You'll find the Forgotten Drawing Relic on the floor of Scar's cave on the left-hand side.

If you haven't moved it, Scar's cave is located in the north of Sunlit Plateau, in the sandy area close to the eastern Forgotten Land entrance. If you have moved it, go to your custom location for Scar's cave instead.

The default location of Scar's cave.

Once you pick up the Forgotten Drawing go find Scar and show it to him. If you've completed his Level 10 friendship quest, Scar then describes a memory and completes the Forgotten Relics: The Drawing part of this quest.

Cursed Cave Forgotten Relic location

You'll find the Forgotten Beach Toys Relic on the floor of the Cursed Cave on the left-hand side.

The Cursed Cave is located in the north of Dazzle Beach, at the very end of the shoreline.

Once you pick up the Forgotten Beach Toys go find Ursula and show them to her, who then tells you to speak to Moana about them. If you've completed Moana's Level 10 friendship quest, Moana then describes a memory and completes the Forgotten Relics: Beach Toys part of this quest.

Olaf's Cave Forgotten Relic location

You'll find the Forgotten Blanket Relic on the floor of Olaf's secret cave on the right-hand side, beside the floating books and Night Thorns on the floor.

Olaf's secret cave is located in the north of Frosted Heights, near the river.

After you pick up the Forgotten Blanket go find Olaf and show it to him, who then tells you to speak to Elsa about it. If you've completed Elsa's Level 10 friendship quest, she then describes a memory and completes the Forgotten Relics: Blanket part of this quest.

Once you've found all three Forgotten Relics and have their memories described by Scar, Moana, and Elsa, The Forgotten Relics quest will automatically complete! The Dark Castle quest is up next and it involves using all the Forgotten Relics you collected during this one.