Diablo Immortal Hydra location and Sandstone Golem location

While exploring the Library of Zoltun Kulle in Diablo Immortal you might come across the Kulle's Hidden Chambers world event, which can lead to searching for the Hydra location and Golem location.

Once you find five lost pages as part of the event in the library, you can make a Portal Tome. When used, the Tome has the chance of spawning the Fleshcraft Hydra or Sandstone Golem world bosses.

If the difficult bosses do spawn for you, you can find out their locations in Diablo Immortal below, as well as other useful information you should know about activating this world event.

On this page:

Diablo Immortal Hydra and Golem location explained

The first step in spawning the Hydra or Golem in Diablo Immortal is changing to Hell 1 difficulty. To unlock Hell 1, you must finish the story and reach Level 60 with your character.

Once you've selected Hell 1, go to the Library of Zoltun Kulle to activate the Kulle's Hidden Chambers world event.

You'll see the Kulle's Hidden Chambers event in the quest log on the left-hand side of the screen, which asks you to search for five pages to make a Portal Tome. These pages are found all over the Library, so you'll have to search every area to find them.

Other players can pick them up before you, so make sure you grab the golden pages on the ground as soon as you see them.

Once you have found five lost pages, you can then make a Portal Tomb. You can continue farming lost pages and making up to five Portal Tomes to save for later - or use one as soon as its made.

When you see a countdown to the Hydra or Golem, make your way to its location.

When the Portal Tome is used, it will usually create a portal to another area where you can battle enemies to collect loot. Sometimes, the Fleshcraft Hydra or Sandstone Golem will spawn in the library instead. These bosses drop better loot than the enemies the portals take you to, but are much harder to defeat.

You will be notified if using a Portal Tome has spawned the Hydra or Golem, and a three minute timer to get to its location will begin.

As the Hydra and Golem are both world events, anybody in your server can join in battling them. This also means that you can fight the Hydra or Golem when somebody else spawns them in your server.

You can only gain rewards from each portal event five times per day in Diablo Immortal, so unless you're helping somebody else defeat the enemies, you can stop farming the Hydra and Golem after five attempts.

Diablo Immortal Fleshcraft Hydra location

If it does spawn for you, you can find the Hydra in Diablo Immortal in the circular area north of Writhing Ingress, and west of Archive of Secrets.

When the Hydra is defeated it will drop x6 Enchanted Dust, and also has the chance of dropping Legendary equipment. The first time you kill the Hydra, you'll get Zoltun Kulle's Ingenuity Horadric Vessel, which you can then take to the Legacy of the Horadrim and slot it in for increased stat bonuses.

Diablo Immortal Sandstone Golem location

If it spawns in the Library of Zoltun Kulle after you or somebody else has used a Portal Tome, you can find the Golem in Diablo Immortal in the northernmost area of the map, above the Hidden Alcove area.

When the Golem is defeated it will drop x6 Enchanted Dust, and also has the chance of dropping Legendary equipment. The first time you kill the Sandstone Golem, you'll get the Guilt of the Nameless Horadric Vessel. You can then take this Vessel to the Legacy of the Horadrim and slot it for increased stat bonuses.

Good luck battling the Hydra and Golem in Diablo Immortal!