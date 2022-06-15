How to get Diablo Immortal Charms, how to use and upgrade Charms and Skill Stones explained

Charms and Skill Stones are endgame equipment used to improve your Skills in Diablo Immortal.

Along with Legendary Gems, Charms require a lot of grinding and luck to get the best one for your class and build in Diablo Immortal. So unless you're playing on Hell 1 or above, it's best to ignore Charms at the beginning of the game.

To get the most out of a build in the endgame, however, you’re going to need to know what to do with Charms and Skill Stones, and how to get and upgrade Charms. We’ve detailed these processes below to help make traversing the Hell difficulties a little easier.

What to do with Charms and Skill Stones in Diablo Immortal explained

The most important thing to know is that you should mostly ignore Charms until you get to higher Hell difficulty levels, as they take a lot of time and currency for even the slightest chance to improve your stats.

You need to be Level 56 in order to equip a Charm anyway, so just store Charms and Skill Stones in your Stash when you find them, and worry about Legendary Gems and Legendary equipment instead.

You can't equip Charms until your character is Level 56.

When you do reach Level 56, you’re going to want to equip a Charm that benefits you, as unlike other gear in Diablo Immortal, you can pick up Charms more suited to other classes.

At Level 56, go through your stored Charms and equip one that has your class and a Skill you use mentioned in its description. For example, if you’re playing a Crusader with the 'Draw and Quarter' Skill currently equipped, you’re going to want to look for a Charm that says something like ‘Draw and Quarter +2% to damage’. You can only equip one Charm at a time, so make sure it’s for a Skill you use.

Your Charm will tell you which class uses each Skill Bonus.

It’s important to note that you can never change a Charm’s Bonus modifier. A ‘Draw and Quarter +2% to damage’ Charm can never improve on that damage percentage. You can, however, add additional bonuses to a Charm by upgrading it, or replacing bonuses using a Skill Stone.

Charms start at Rank 1 with one random Skill Bonus, but can be ranked up to have a total of five random Skill Bonuses. Each bonus can be rerolled by imbuing a Skill Stone, which always have five Skill Bonuses.

The most annoying thing about imbuing a Skill Stone on a Charm in Diablo Immortal, is that you are not guaranteed a specific Skill to be transferred from a Skill Stone to a Charm. It’s a random 20% chance that the Skill Bonus you want from the five available on a Skill Stone will be applied to your Charm.

Thankfully, Charms with worthless stats for your class can be salvaged for Alchemical Powder, which is needed to upgrade other Charms. However, upgraded Charms cannot be salvaged. To make use of unwanted upgraded Charms, you'll have to get the Charm to Rank 5 to extract a Skill Stone from it to sell at the Market for Platinum.

How to get Charms in Diablo Immortal

The whole Charm upgrading process requires you to go out and farm them for Alchemical Powder, so you’ll need to know where to source Charms.

There are four ways you can currently get Charms in Diablo Immortal:

As a possible Bounty reward

By purchasing from the Hilts trader

From free battle pass rewards

Daily activity rewards

Bounty rewards

It’s not guaranteed that you will get Charms as a reward for completing Bounties, but you may as well try.

Unfortunately, there’s a limit of eight bounties that you can complete every day, so you only have eight chances to get a Charm from bounties daily, and 56 weekly. Although it's very unlikely you'll get a Charm for completing even half of your Bounties.

Head to the Bounty Board and complete them for the chance of getting Charms.

Go to the Bounty Board located to the north in Westmarch, above the Elder Rift's location, to pick up four bounties at a time, then return when you have completed them to get your rewards.

Hilts trader

You can purchase three Charms per week from the Hilts trader for 100 Hilts each. This isn’t a great amount, but at least they’re guaranteed.

You can buy a limited amount of Charms each week at the Hilts Trader.

You can also buy Charms for 100 Hilts from the ‘Limited Time’ section with the Hilts trader, but as this is a random selection of items every day, there’s no guarantee Charms will be there.

Battle Pass rewards

The current battle pass offers four Charms for reaching Level 16, and another four for reaching Level 36. These Charm rewards are part of the free battle pass tier, so no need to buy the premium ‘Empowered’ tier if it’s just Charms you're after.

Just like with the Hilts trader, the battle pass isn’t a great source for getting Charms, but it is a nice free bonus on top of looking for them elsewhere.

Daily activity rewards

You can get one Charm every day by earning enough Battle Points and claiming your daily activity rewards from the Codex menu.

This same menu lists all the ways you can earn Battle Points, so just pick activities that suit you, then bring up your codex again when you've earned enough points to claim your Charm from the daily rewards in the 'Activities' tab

How to upgrade Charms in Diablo Immortal

To upgrade Charms in Diablo Immortal, you need to go to the Charm Craftsman located to the south in Westmarch, near The Wolf Gate, then pick ‘Upgrade’ and use 20 Alchemical Powder.

Go to the southern part of Westmarch to upgrade your Charms.

A Charm starts at Rank 1, and can be upgraded to a maximum of Rank 5. Each time you upgrade a Charm’s Rank, it gains an additional random Skill Bonus.

To get the Alchemical Powder needed to upgrade a Charm in Diablo Immortal, you need to salvage Rank 1 Charms for x10 Alchemical Powder each with the Charm Craftsman. A Charm with any other Rank can’t be salvaged.

The other system you can use to upgrade Charms in Diablo Immortal is by using Skill Stones, obtained from extracting a Charm for 500 Platinum with the Charm Craftsman.

The Extracted Skill Stone will contain all five of the exact Bonus skills from the Charm it was extracted from.

A Skill Stone will contain all the Skill Bonuses of the Charm it was extracted from.

To use a Skill Stone on a Charm, go to the ‘Imbue’ option at the Charm Craftsman, select the Charm you which to change, then select the Skill Bonus you want to overwrite, and finally pick the Skill Stone with the Bonus you want to apply to your Charm.

Before using a Skill Stone, it’s important to note that you are not guaranteed to get the Skill Bonus you want from a Skill Stone – it’s an even 20% chance between all five skills on that particular Skill Stone. The only thing you have control over is what Skill Stone you’re using, and what current Skill Bonus you wish to replace on a Charm.

Replacing a Skill Bonus with one from a Skill Stone also has a random modifier applied to it: +2%, +4%, +6%, +8%, or +10%.

Here are the odds for getting each Skill Bonus modifier when you use a Skill Stone on a Charm in Diablo Immortal:

+2% Bonus: 75%

+4% Bonus: 19.5%

+6% Bonus: 4%

+8% Bonus: 1%

+10% Bonus: 0.5%

Once imbued, you can’t use a Skill Stone again, but you can keep replacing any Skill Bonus on a Charm as often as you want – and it’s a good thing you can, because the odds of getting five Skill Bonuses you want at +10% are incredibly low.

The only other way to get a Skill Stone is to purchase one from the Market for Platinum. You can see what Skill Bonuses it has, but the chance of getting the one you want on it is still 20%. Skill Stones purchased from the Market work exactly the same as those you have extracted yourself.

The Skill Bonuses applicable to your class will be highlighted at the Market.

Trying to get a good roll on your Charms can be a very timely process for very little reward during the earlier difficulties in Diablo Immortal. This is why you just shouldn’t worry about Charms and Skill Stones until you find yourself really struggling with the combat.

Good luck farming for the perfect Charm in Diablo Immortal!