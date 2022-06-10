Diablo Immortal Legendary Gems list, how to get and upgrade Legendary Gems explained

Legendary Gems in Diablo Immortal can improve any class and build when socketed into equipment.

How to get Legendary Gems in Diablo Immortal isn't really explained well in the game, and neither is how to upgrade Legendary Gems.

So, we've explained all the processes and drop and craft odds below, to help you search and farm for Legendary Gems as quickly as possible. There's also a Legendary Gem list at the end with base abilities and stats for all 1-Star, 2-Star, and 5-Star Legendary Gems in Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal Legendary Gems explained

Legendary Gems are the best way to improve the build of any character class in Diablo Immortal. Much like the numbered games in the series, Legendary Gems boost stats, and provide unique abilities. In Diablo Immortal, they also increase your Resonance, which can give your character even more power.

You can slot up to six Legendary Gems in different pieces of equipment, but can’t equip more than one of the same type.

When you get a Legendary Gem of any type, there are three stats you should pay attention to: its star tier, its star rating, and its rank.

This is 5-Star tier Legendary Gem, with a 2-Star rating, at rank 1.

Legendary Gems Star tiers

Each Legendary Gem has a one, two, or five star rating under its picture, this represents the Gem’s tier, and there’s nothing you can do to change it. A Trickshot Gem, for example, will always be a 1-Star Legendary Gem.

Legendary Gems Star rating

Your stats will improve the higher a Gem's star rating and rank is.

There is, however, an additional, randomised, star rating on top of this first tier star rating for 5-Star Legendary Gems. It’s a horrible naming system, but what it essentially means is that not all 5-Star Legendary Gems of the same type will have the exact same abilities and stats.

A 5-Star tier Bottled Hope Legendary Gem, for example, can be a 2-Star, 3-Star, 4-Star, or 5-Star rated Bottled Hope Gem. This determines the number of abilities you receive from socketing the Gem, the stats for them, and how much Resonance is added to your build.

These additional star ratings are represented by how many of the stars are gold, and just like the tier star rating, it can’t be changed. 1-Star and 2-Star Legendary Gems do not have this star rating, so you don't need to worry about looking for different ratings while hunting for them.

Legendary Gem rank

What you can change is a Legendary Gem’s rank. This can upgrade stats like basic attributes and damage percentage. What gets improved with each rank is determined by what Gem you’re upgrading.

Upgrading a Legendary Gem’s rank is the only way to make it better. It’s unfortunately a very costly process for the higher Star tier Gems, and can take free-to-play characters a long time to upgrade the rank of even one 5-Star tier Legendary Gem. Even if you are spending money, there’s no guarantee you will have the materials needed to rank up your Legendary Gems.

How to get Legendary Gems in Diablo Immortal

While you don’t need to focus on getting the best Gems to complete the story on normal difficulty, you will need to turn your focus to Legendary Gems for the postgame content in Diablo Immortal.

There are ways to pay for items that can get you Legendary Gems, including a way to (sort of) buy the one you want. You can also work toward a Legendary Gem drop without spending money, but it will take you a very long time to get the specific Gems you’re after.

Here are all the ways you can get Legendary Gems in Diablo Immortal:

Running Elder Rifts with Crests

Joining a party running an Elder Rift with Crests

Craft with Runes at the Apprentice Jeweler

Purchase from the Marketplace

Battle Pass rewards

Purchasing from the Hilts trader

Running Elder Rifts with Crests

The best way to consistently get Legendary Gems in Diablo Immortal is to participate in Elder Rifts using Legendary Crests, preferably with a party who are also using Legendary Crests. You can also buy Eternal Legendary Crests for 160 Eternal Orbs. They work the exact same as ordinary Legendary Crests, but the two don’t share the same pity system.

You can run an Elder Rift with Rare or Legendary Crests for different rewards.

When you run an Elder Rift with a Legendary Crest, you are guaranteed a Legendary Gem after completing it. The more Legendary Crests you use before starting an Elder Rift, the more Legendary Gems will drop after killing the Rift Guardian.

Here are the Legendary Gem drop odds for completing Elder Rifts:

1-Star Legendary Gem: 75.4%

2-Star Legendary Gem: 20.1%

5-Star Legendary Gem: 4.5%

There are also odds for what rating your 5-Star Legendary Gems will receive:

2-Star rating: 75%

3-Star rating: 20%

4-Star rating: 4%

5-Star rating: 1%

To further increase the amount of Legendary Gems you get from an Elder Rift, make sure to run it with as many party members as possible who are using their own Legendary Crests, as all team members benefit from each other’s Crests.

You can get one free Legendary Crest from the battle pass, and from purchasing one a month from the Hilt trader. For more, you’ll either have to buy the premium battle pass or buy Eternal Legendary Crests from the Crest Merchant, who is located by the Elder Rift entrance.

Craft with Runes at the Apprentice Jeweler

Another way to get Legendary Gems in Diablo Immortal is to craft them by using Runes. You’ll still need to run Elder Rifts to get Runes, but you only need to use Rare Crests, not scarce Legendary Crests.

The more Rare Crests you use on an Elder Rift, the more Runes and Fading Ember you will receive as completion rewards. Just like with Legendary Crests, we recommend using Rare Crests as part of a party, so everyone gets rewards from each other’s Rare Crests.

Use more Rare Crests to get even more Runes and Fading Embers.

You can get a Rare Crest everyday by interacting with the Elder Rift entrance, and from both the free and premium tiers of the battle pass. The Hilts trader will also have two Rare Crests available every day for 300 Hilts, and are also sometimes part of his limited-time deals.

When you’ve earned enough Fading Embers, go to the Fading Embers and Runes vendor located just below the Elder Rift steps. Here, you can trade x18 Fading Embers for x1 Fa Rune, which can then be used to craft a random 1-Star, 2-Star, or 5-Star tier Legendary Gem.

You can trade your Fading Embers and Runes with the vendor just under the Elder Rift entrance.

At the Fading Embers and Runes vendor, you can also trade in Magic and Rare Runes along with Fading Embers for Ati Runes. These are used in combinationwith other Runes to make specific 1-Star and 2-Star Legendary Gems at the Apprentice Jeweler, so it’s not always a good idea to just trade in every Rune that isn’t Fa or Ati.

You can buy Fa Runes with Fading Embers, or Ati Runes with other Runes and Fading Embers.

When you've bought your Runes, head to the Apprentice Jeweler in the middle of Westmarch, below Central Square, to craft Legendary Gems

Go to the Apprentice Jeweler to craft Legendary Gems.

Here’s what it costs to make a randomised Legendary Gem at the Apprentice Jeweler:

Random 1-Star Legendary Gem: x7 Fa Runes

Random 2-Star Legendary Gem: x28 Fa Runes

Random 1-Star, 2-Star, or 5-Star Legendary Gem: x22 Fa Runes

Although the potential to get a 5-Star Legendary Gem by spending x22 Fa Runes sounds good, it actually only has a 4.5% chance of being crafted. With all the grinding in Elder Rifts with Rare Crest you’ll have to do, it can take a very long time to get a 5-Star Legendary Gem by crafting.

The only way you can craft a 5-Star Legendary Gem is randomised.

This odd factors in all the star rarities you could get when crafting a randomised 5-Star Gem, so here's their individual odds:

5-Star Legendary Gem with a 2 star rating: 3.375%

5-Star Legendary Gem with a 3 star rating: 0.9%

5-Star Legendary Gem with a 4 star rating: 0.18%

5-Star Legendary Gem with a 5 star rating: 0.0045%

As for the other tiers, there’s a 75.395% chance of getting a 1-Star, and a 20.105% chance of getting a 2-Star Legendary Gem from spending x22 Fa Runes at the Apprentice Jeweler.

While your crafting, look out for the word ‘Unbound’ in the Gem description, this means that you can sell it at the Marketplace for Platinum. This is handy for if you’re just crafting random Gems in the hope of getting a 5-Star.

Purchase from the Marketplace

The Marketplace might bring back some uncomfortable Diablo 3 Auction House memories for some, but at the moment it’s basically just another way to get Legendary Gems in Diablo Immortal.

The catch is you’ll need Platinum to buy anything at the Marketplace, but large amounts can be earned by selling your own unwanted Gems and Skill Stones. Everything seems to come back to Elder Rifts in the end, however, as running them with Crests is how you’ll get Gems to sell, or materials to make them.

You can buy Platinum with Eternal Orbs.

You can also get Platinum by completing daily and other special quests, or from purchasing from the in-game shop. You’ll first have to buy Eternal Orbs from the same tab in the shop to buy the Platinum.

The appeal of The Marketplace is that it lets you buy the specific Legendary Gem that you want. Prices are set by the seller, but they’re regulated. Even with this regulation, a 5-Star Legendary Gem is likely to cost 30 to 80 thousand Platinum for one, depending on the Gem’s star rating.

Another downside to the Marketplace is that popular Legendary Gems like the Blood-Soaked Jade are often out of stock, as there are few people willing to sell it. You can, however, add any Gem to your Watchlist and get notified when it’s back in stock.

If you’re selling at the Marketplace it’s important to note that you can only put Gems and Skill Stones up for sale that are unbound. So any Gems you get from story progression, or as battle pass rewards, can’t be sold for Platinum. Some crafted Gems can also be bound to you, so be careful to read the description when making them.

Battle Pass rewards

You can also get Legendary Gems from both the free and premium tiers of the battle pass in Diablo Immortal. If you do purchase the premium battle pass for £5.49, you’ll get all the Legendary Gems from both tiers, as long as you reach the required levels before the end of the battle pass.

The 2-Star Fervent Fang is one of the Legendary Gems included in the Season 1 battle pass.

To level-up the battle pass, you need to get Battle Points, which can be earned by completing Elder Rifts, bounties, reaching milestones, and completing specific dungeons. Open your Codex and select the ‘Battle Pass’ tab to see what you can still do to earn Battle Points.

Hilts trader

Once a month, you can purchase a Legendary Gem from the Hilts trader. He used to be called the Honor merchant in the beta, but even though he’s had a name change, you can still find him in the northeastern corner of the Westmarch hub area.

Go to the northeastern corner of Westmarch to find the Hilts trader.

The first Legendary Gem you could purchase from the Hilts trader outside of the beta was Ca’arsen’s Invigoration, a 1-Star, for 1600 Hilts. Although the Gem, tier, and Hilts costs might change in future months.

You can only purchase one Legendary Gem from the Hilts trader per month.

How to upgrade Legendary Gems in Diablo Immortal

You can’t upgrade a Legendary Gem’s star tier or star rating, but you can upgrade its rank. To do this, you need Gem Fragments, and for later ranks, a duplicate Legendary Gem.

To upgrade Legendary Gems in Diablo Immortal, go to the Apprentice Jeweler in Westmarch, located in the middle, below Central Square. You can also craft Legendary Gems from the same menu, but to upgrade, select the ‘Manage’ tab and then the specific Gem you want to upgrade.

Gem Fragments are acquired from breaking down Legendary Gems, which is an automatic process. Tap the small square and then select the Gems you want to break down to improve a Legendary Gem in the upgrade menu, or select ‘Auto Fill’ if you don’t care what Gem gets turned into Gem Fragments.

You can upgrade a Legendary Gem to rank 10, and the higher the rank, the more Gem Fragments you’re going to need to improve it. Some rank upgrades even require a duplicate, or multiple duplicates of the same Legendary Gem, so it’s not always a good idea to sell them or use them as Gem Fragments.

Upgrading Gems is a particularly costly process when it comes to 5-Star Legendary Gems. Getting even one is rare, so getting the multiple copies needed to improve its ranking is even rarer.

Diablo Immortal all Legendary Gems list

There are currently fourteen 1-Star, nine 2-Star, and nine 5-Star Legendary Gems in Diablo Immortal, each with their own unique abilities and stats.

1-Star Legendary Gem list

Here’s a list of every 1-Star Legendary Gem in Diablo Immortal and their base rank abilities and stats:

1-Star Legendary Gem Abilities and stats Berserker's Eye Increases all damage you deal by 5% but increases all damage you take by 6% Ca'arsen's Invigoration Increases the speed of your Primary Attack by 6% Chained Death Increases damage done by your attacks by 1.5% per target hit, up to a maximum of 4.5% with three targets Defiant Soul Each time you block an attack you deal 50% base damage and 801 damage to all nearby enemies. Cannot occur more often than once every three seconds Everlasting Torment Your critical hits inflict agony, dealing 16.7% base damage and 202 damage every second for three seconds. Ech enemy can only be affected by this once every six seconds. Freedom and Devotion Increases the duration of your summons by 8% Mocking Laughter Your primary attack forces non-Elite monsters it hits to attack you two seconds Nightmare Wreath You have a 10% chance when you kill an enemy to cause other nearby enemies to flee in fear for one second. Cannot occur more often than once every 20 seconds Pain of Subjugation You deal 5.5% increased damage to enemies suffering loss of control Respite Stone Decreases all damage you take by 0.55% for every 10% your Life is below maximum, up to maximum damage decrease of 5.5% Seled's Weakening Gain 6% increased damage for 60 seconds after killing an Elite monster. The Black Rose Each time you are attacked, you have a 10% chance to summon vines that Immobalize the attacker for 1.5 seconds. Each enemy cannot be affected by this more than oince every 12 seconds Trickshot Gem Your Channeled skills consume energy 8% slower Zod Stone Increases the duration of your Ultimate Skills by 16%

2-Star Legendary Gem list

Here’s a list of every 1-Star Legendary Gem in Diablo Immortal and their base rank abilities and stats:

2-Star Legendary Gem Abilities and stats Battleguard Decreases all melee damage you take by 8% from enemies within three yards Bloody Reach Increases all damage you deal by 2% for every two yards between you and the enemy hit. Maximum increase of 8% at eight yards Cuttthroat's Grin Gain 8% increase Critical Hit Chance when attacking from behind Fervent Fang Each time you deal damage to an enemy, that enemy now takes 0.8% increased damage from your attacks, up to a maximum increase of 8% at 10 stacks Follower's Burden Increases all damage you deal by 1% for each summon you control, up to a maximum increase of 6% Lightning Core Your primary attacks and movement speed slowly charge you up with electricity. When fully charged, your next primary attack woll release chain lightning, dealing 90% base damage and 1,134 damage to nearby enemies. Cannot occur more often than once every 20 seconds Power and Command Alternates states every nine seconds. Power state increases your primary attack damage by 8%. Command state increases all other skill damage by 8% The Hunger Heal 40% base damage and 567 life each time you defeat an enemy. Cannot occur more often than once every 20 seconds Unity Crystal You and all party members take 0.5% reduced damage per additional party member within six yards of you

5-Star Legendary Gem list

Here’s a list of every 5-Star Legendary Gem in Diablo Immortal and their base rank abilities and stats:

5-Star Legendary Gem Abilities and stats Blessing of the Worthy When you take damage, you have a 20% chance to unleash retribution on all nearby enemies, dealing damage equal to 12% of your maximum Life. Cannot occur more often than once every 20 seconds Blood-Soaked Jade Increases all damage you deal by up to 8% and your movement speed by 10%, with less damage bonus the lower your Life, to a minimum of 4% Bottled Hope Using a skill to grant a buff increases the target's damage done and movement speed by 8% for six seconds. Cannot occur more often than once every 20 second per target Chip of Stoned Flesh Each time you cause an enemy loss of control, you will also apply an explosive curse. When the curse expires, the enemy will explode for damage taken during its duration, up to a maximum of 150% base damage. Cannot occur more often than once every 20 seconds per target Echoing Shade Your attacks have a 15% chance to summon a shadow clone for eight seconds that gains some of your abilities Howler's Call Your primary attack has a 10% chance to summon a charging spirit wolf that inflicts 150% base damage and 1458 damage to all enemies in its path. Cannot occur more often than once every 20 seconds Phoenix Ashes Prevents fatal damage, and then grants a shield for six seconds that absorbs damage equal to 450% of your base damage. Cannot occur more often than once every 180 seconds Seeping Bile Your attacks have a 4% chance to poison enemies, inflicting 25% base damage and 263 damage every second for six seconds. This poison spreads to nearby enemies if the victim dies. Cannot affect the same target more often than once every 20 seconds Zwenson's Haunting When you defeat an enemy, summon a dark beast to attack nearby enemies, dealing 50% base damage and 486 damage to all nearby enemies. Cannot occur more than once every six seconds

Good luck getting, and upgrading, the Legendary Gems you want!