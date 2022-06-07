Diablo Immortal Season 1 Battle Pass rewards including legendary gems and rank 40 Empowered rewards

Diablo Immortal takes the fast-paced action from its predecessors and redesigns them for mobile devices.

You'll be able to play Diablo Immortal on mobile and PC, levelling up to earn new ranks and rewards. There's even a Battle Pass to work through, available in different levels depending on how much you want to spend.

To help you work through the ranks as you play, you'll find a breakdown of the Diablo Immortal Battle Pass below.

On this page:

Diablo Immortal Season 1 Battle Pass rewards

There are two main tracks for Diablo Immortal' Battle Pass: the free pass and the Empowered pass. The latter costs £5.49, and gives you access to more rewards. If you don't want to spend additional cash, the free pass is the way to go, and you'll still get plenty of rewards for playing and ranking up.

There's also a second option for buying the Empowered Pass, which costs £16.99. This essentially allows you to earn the first 14 levels instantly. Essentially a time skip.

Diablo Immortal Battle Pass Codex (Image credit: Activision Blizzard).

Ranking up the Battle Pass is done by spending Battle Points. By heading into the Codex, you'll be able to complete missions that award these points. With each rank, new rewards are given.

How to unlock the Diablo Immortal Battle Pass

You won't have access to the Diablo Immortal Battle Pass when starting out. You'll need to play for around an hour, until you have entered the Mad King's Breach. You'll defeat this enemy, and will be able to access Battle Pass. Just open the menu in the top-left, then you can choose between the free Battle Pass and the Empowered version.

Diablo Immortal Battle Pass (Image credit: Activision Blizzard).

Diablo Immortal rank 40 rewards

To help give you an idea as to what you'll be working towards while ranking up the Battle Pass, we've listed the rank 40 rewards below:

Free Pass: Rank 40 - Legendary Gem Fervent Fang

Empowered Pass: Rank 40 - Legendary Gem Fervent Fang

Should you get the Empowered Battle Pass?

Whether you buy the Empowered Battle Pass or not will depend on how much grinding you want to do in Diablo Immortal. If you have it, you'll get extra rewards per rank, some of them being extremely valuable. Mostly it comes down to gems, specifically Legendary Gems, which are extremely rare in the game. By having the Empowered Pass you will have access to more of these items, and will save a lot of time that would otherwise be spent grinding for gems. On the other hand, if you just want to play through Diablo Immortal at your own pace, then you can absolutely get by with the free pass.

Now that you know all there is to know about the Battle Pass, be sure to check out our guide on the best beginner classes in Diablo Immortal.