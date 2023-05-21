If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Diablo 4 crossover is coming to Diablo Immortal next month

"Your opportunity to let sin flow freely will arrive in early June."

Artwork of Lilith, the antagonist in Diablo 4, with her huge wings framing her horned head, and the fires of what I presume are Hell burning behind. She's not even sweating!
Blizzard / Diablo 4
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Blizzard is celebrating one whole year of Diablo Immortal with a Diablo 4-themed crossover.

The Merciless Monstrosity event will roll out next months, June 2023, and ushers in new quests, cosmetics, and a completely new zone and class, too.

Watch on YouTube
We’ve Played Diablo 4! 8 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW - SEASON PASS, ALWAYS ONLINE & MORE

"The creation of Sanctuary by Inarius and Lilith is a storied tale; its impact can still be felt today," Blizzard teases. "The Merciless Monstrosity event, Children of Lilith Battle Pass, and Hatred’s Heritage Phantom Market will be experienceable expressions of Sanctuary’s matriarch. Your opportunity to let sin flow freely will arrive in early June."

As for that new class? All we know is that Blizzard reckons it will "bleed new blood into the Diablo universe" and hints that it "favours a mid-range playstyle using a classic weapon type".

Blizzard recently revealed its plan for Diablo 4 post-launch, detailing its approach to seasons, battle passes and the shop. The developer revealed Diablo 4 will get a new season each quarter, and each will add questlines, battle passes, new legendary items, class balance changes and other tweaks.

Season 1 begins in mid to late July (Diablo 4 launches early June) and to access it, you have to complete the campaign. To work through the season's battle pass you need to complete chapters that are comprised of objectives. Completing all the objectives in a chapter gets you seasonal rewards, such as crafting materials and legendary aspects for your Codex of Power.

Blizzard also recently detailed the accessibility features that have been implemented in the forthcoming Diablo 4.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, Bird view / Isometric, Blizzard and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch