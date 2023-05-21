Diablo 4 crossover is coming to Diablo Immortal next month

Blizzard is celebrating one whole year of Diablo Immortal with a Diablo 4-themed crossover.

The Merciless Monstrosity event will roll out next months, June 2023, and ushers in new quests, cosmetics, and a completely new zone and class, too.

Watch on YouTube We’ve Played Diablo 4! 8 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW - SEASON PASS, ALWAYS ONLINE & MORE

"The creation of Sanctuary by Inarius and Lilith is a storied tale; its impact can still be felt today," Blizzard teases. "The Merciless Monstrosity event, Children of Lilith Battle Pass, and Hatred’s Heritage Phantom Market will be experienceable expressions of Sanctuary’s matriarch. Your opportunity to let sin flow freely will arrive in early June."

As for that new class? All we know is that Blizzard reckons it will "bleed new blood into the Diablo universe" and hints that it "favours a mid-range playstyle using a classic weapon type".

Blizzard recently revealed its plan for Diablo 4 post-launch, detailing its approach to seasons, battle passes and the shop. The developer revealed Diablo 4 will get a new season each quarter, and each will add questlines, battle passes, new legendary items, class balance changes and other tweaks.

Season 1 begins in mid to late July (Diablo 4 launches early June) and to access it, you have to complete the campaign. To work through the season's battle pass you need to complete chapters that are comprised of objectives. Completing all the objectives in a chapter gets you seasonal rewards, such as crafting materials and legendary aspects for your Codex of Power.

Blizzard also recently detailed the accessibility features that have been implemented in the forthcoming Diablo 4.