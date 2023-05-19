Blizzard details Diablo 4 accessibility features
Blizzard has detailed the accessibility features that have been implemented in the forthcoming Diablo 4.
A new blog post lists the major features relating to dexterity assistance, text assistance, and vision assistance.
Said lead accessibility designer Drew McCrory: "The only limitation to adventuring in Sanctuary should be interest, not capability."
The team began with Diablo 2: Resurrected as a starting point, before adding accessibility features that "struck a balance between being useful for players with disabilities while being careful not to mar gameplay for others".
Those accessibility features include:
Dexterity Assistance
- Button remapping (both keyboard and mouse, and controller)
- Skill toggle and Action Wheel activation (holding or toggling a button)
- Swapping the left and right sticks
- Persistent target lock
Text Assistance
- Cinematic subtitles (font colour, scaling, background opacity)
- Speech to text (for use in chat)
Vision Assistance
- Font and cursor resizing
- In-game gear audio cues (plays an audio cue when hovering over gear - this can be amended by gear rarity)
- Player and item highlights (in colour)
- Screen reader support
The team also urged players to provide feedback for future updates.
Blizzard staff told Eurogamer this week that they are "really confident" of a smooth launch for Diablo 4 when it releases next month.
The developer has also discussed with Eurogamer the balance between single-player and MMO elements.