If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Blizzard details Diablo 4 accessibility features

"The only limitation to adventuring in Sanctuary should be interest, not capability."

Diablo 4 character class artwork
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Blizzard has detailed the accessibility features that have been implemented in the forthcoming Diablo 4.

A new blog post lists the major features relating to dexterity assistance, text assistance, and vision assistance.

Said lead accessibility designer Drew McCrory: "The only limitation to adventuring in Sanctuary should be interest, not capability."

Watch on YouTube
Diablo 4 | Gameplay Launch Trailer

The team began with Diablo 2: Resurrected as a starting point, before adding accessibility features that "struck a balance between being useful for players with disabilities while being careful not to mar gameplay for others".

Those accessibility features include:

Dexterity Assistance

  • Button remapping (both keyboard and mouse, and controller)
  • Skill toggle and Action Wheel activation (holding or toggling a button)
  • Swapping the left and right sticks
  • Persistent target lock

Text Assistance

  • Cinematic subtitles (font colour, scaling, background opacity)
  • Speech to text (for use in chat)

Vision Assistance

  • Font and cursor resizing
  • In-game gear audio cues (plays an audio cue when hovering over gear - this can be amended by gear rarity)
  • Player and item highlights (in colour)
  • Screen reader support

The team also urged players to provide feedback for future updates.

Blizzard staff told Eurogamer this week that they are "really confident" of a smooth launch for Diablo 4 when it releases next month.

The developer has also discussed with Eurogamer the balance between single-player and MMO elements.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Bird view / Isometric, Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo IV and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch