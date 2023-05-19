Blizzard details Diablo 4 accessibility features

Blizzard has detailed the accessibility features that have been implemented in the forthcoming Diablo 4.

A new blog post lists the major features relating to dexterity assistance, text assistance, and vision assistance.

Said lead accessibility designer Drew McCrory: "The only limitation to adventuring in Sanctuary should be interest, not capability."

Watch on YouTube Diablo 4 | Gameplay Launch Trailer

The team began with Diablo 2: Resurrected as a starting point, before adding accessibility features that "struck a balance between being useful for players with disabilities while being careful not to mar gameplay for others".

Those accessibility features include:

Dexterity Assistance

Button remapping (both keyboard and mouse, and controller)

Skill toggle and Action Wheel activation (holding or toggling a button)

Swapping the left and right sticks

Persistent target lock

Text Assistance

Cinematic subtitles (font colour, scaling, background opacity)

Speech to text (for use in chat)

Vision Assistance

Font and cursor resizing

In-game gear audio cues (plays an audio cue when hovering over gear - this can be amended by gear rarity)

Player and item highlights (in colour)

Screen reader support

The team also urged players to provide feedback for future updates.

Blizzard staff told Eurogamer this week that they are "really confident" of a smooth launch for Diablo 4 when it releases next month.

The developer has also discussed with Eurogamer the balance between single-player and MMO elements.