Diablo 4 endgame closed beta announced

Blizzard has announced it will be conducting a closed beta test for the endgame of upcoming release Diablo 4.

The announcement was made through a video of franchise general manager Rod Fergusson and game director Joe Shely, with more information detailed on Blizzard's official website.

Invites will be sent directly to players who have "recently spent significant time in Diablo endgame experiences", with eligibility being determined using gameplay data.

The content in the closed beta will be the new event Helltide, Nightmare Dungeons, reward system Whispers of the Dead, PvP zones called Fields of Hatred, and endgame character build system Paragon Boards.

In order to qualify for the closed beta, players will need to have recently played a lot of endgame content in Diablo 2: Resurrected, Diablo 3, and Diablo Immortal. To receive an invite, communication preferences from Battle.net must be changed so that news and special offers communications are enabled.

The beta will be available on all platforms (PC, Xbox and PlayStation) with support cross-play and cross-progress.

Players can expect to receive their invite by 18th November. For anyone who misses out on this closed beta, public tests are due to begin early next year.

Learn more about Diablo IV's upcoming Closed End Game Beta. 🔥



In the announcement video, Fergusson reminds viewers that participants will "be under NDA so they won't be able to discuss it publicly", but that hasn't stopped people from leaking beta footage so far.