Blizzard battling Diablo 4 leaks again

More leaked footage from Diablo 4 has found its way onto the internet, adding to the blizzard being faced by Blizzard.

As with previous leaks from August, this footage appears to have originated from the ongoing Friend and Family beta version of the game - something that is labelled as a "private test build".

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Were Nintendo Direct and PlayStation State of Play a disappointment?

The latest leaks were uploaded to reddit and show a total of 43 minutes of gameplay footage. This work-in-progress footage includes the map, various cosmetic options and a variety of attacks - though is all subject to change before the release of the full game.

Blizzard confirmed that Diablo 4 will launch for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in 2023 earlier this year.

Since then, it has been doing its best to quell any concerns about Diablo 4 going down the same route as Diablo Immortal and having some kind of mobile-like monetisation and microtransactions attached to it.

On this, franchise exec Rod Fergusson stated: "To be clear, [Diablo 4] is a full price game built for PC/PS/Xbox audiences.

"We are committed to delivering an incredible breadth of content after launch, for years to come, anchored around optional cosmetic items [and] full story driven expansions."

Diablo's global community lead Adam Fletcher went on to reiterate this point, and stated: "[Diablo 4] is coming out as a full price game built strictly for PC/console audiences.

"The game is huge [and] there will be tons of content after launch for all players. Paid content is built around optional cosmetic items [and] eventually full expansions."