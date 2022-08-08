Blizzard battling Diablo 4 leaks

Blizzard is attempting to scrub the internet of Diablo 4 leaked footage and screenshots, which were posted over the weekend.

It seems these stem from an ongoing Friend and Family beta version of the game, which is labelled as a "private test build".

Images and video currently circulating show the game's title screen, character customisation and other initial options, such as game creation and difficulty selection.

An officially-released Diablo 4 trailer.

Footage published to Twitter over the weekend is now offline, but still sits on other social media services, reddit and Imgur.

As ever, it's worth bearing in mind this is all work-in-progress stuff, and subject to change before the release of the full game.

Interest is high in Diablo 4, which is the big sequel in Blizzard's role-playing series currently slated for release in 2023.

Official beta access is coming, though Blizzard previously promised first dibs to those who get an actual Diablo 4 tattoo permanently branded upon their skin. (You'll also get a free copy of the full game too, but whether this is still worth it is up to you.)

For UK Diablo fans, the tattoo offer will be available from London's Noir Ink studio on 13th August, if you really want to take the plunge.