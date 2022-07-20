Blizzard offering Diablo 4 beta access if you get a tattoo

Blizzard is giving away beta access to Diablo 4, as well as a digital copy of the game, for free. The price? A permanent place on your skin. Talk about branding in all sense of the word.

Blizzard's Diablo Hell's Ink takeover event began in Los Angeles on Saturday and will continue until 10th September. During this time, fans can get a free Diablo tattoo, whilst also nabbing their beta access and digital copy of the game in the process.

The campaign will hit eight cities in total, across North America, Europe and Australia, with each pop-up opening for one day only. A competition ran in June which gave fans the chance to win a custom Diablo tattoo, but anyone who missed out on one of those can still get involved.

A Diablo 4 developer gameplay showcase.

For UK fans, the tattoo tour will hit London's Noir Ink studio on 13th August, if that takes your fancy.

Pre-designed Diablo 4 tattoos will be available on a first come, first served basis, and anyone who "offers their flesh as tribute" will receive their digital rewards.

The City of Angels turned out for Hell.



The City of Angels turned out for Hell.



We're heading to Chicago next. Check out @MaydayTattooCo on 7/23 to get a free Diablo flash tattoo. #DiabloHellsInk pic.twitter.com/A9sRfMkyK6 — Diablo (@Diablo) July 16, 2022

For anyone that's desperate for access to Diablo 4's upcoming beta, this is certainly one way to guarantee your spot. Or you could just sign up through Blizzard's Battle.net launcher.

If the wait for Diablo 4 is too hellish for you, you can get stuck into Diablo Immortal Season 2 now.