Diablo 4 beta sign-up page is now live

Pre-registration for the Diablo 4 beta is now open.

Whilst there's still no date yet on when the beta will go live, players keen to get an early peek at Blizzard's highly-anticipated sequel can sign up now to register their interest in playing on Blizzard's own Battle.net PC launcher, Xbox Series X/S, or PS5.

That's right; it looks like you'll need the latest iteration from both Xbox and Sony to get involved in the Diablo 4 beta.

At the time of writing, Blizzard's social media channels haven't announced the news, so it's possible the beta page has gone live a tad early. That, or it's a deliberate ploy to whet our appetites ahead of the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase taking place later today.

For more, check out Bertie's summary of everything we learned about Diablo 4 at last year's Blizzcon, including details of his first impressions going hands-on with it.

It was recently discovered that it costs £88,000 ($110,000) to fully upgrade a character in Diablo Immortal.

Players in Diablo Immortal have three progression pillars: XP level, equipment level, and Legendary Gems. The first two are pretty standard fare in any RPG-type game, but collating Legendary Gems can be a costly and convoluted process as the way you get them is randomised and often exceedingly rare... and right now, it seems as though F2P players cannot earn them at all.

Bertie's got you covered here, too - here's why he thinks Diablo Immortal is the best and the worst of the series all in one.