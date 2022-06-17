Diablo Immortal Crusader best build, skills, gear, gems, and Paragon Points

The Diablo Immortal Crusader brings to the cast of playable classes the closest experience to what one can think of as a templar.

This class is easy to master, and has an amazing kit for you to face lots of enemies at the same time, and protect your allies in the hellish corridors you may find yourselves. Call for your holy powers to shield everyone, or to slash the evil you are facing.

To work your way through Diablo Immortal’s content with this class, you must learn how to prepare your Crusader - with this page explaining best skills, gear, gems, and how to use your Paragon Points to be the greatest Crusader you can be.

On this page:

If you are interested in other Diablo Immortal classes, we also have a deep dive into the Necromancer.

How to play as the Crusader in Diablo Immortal

As the mighty warrior carrying a giant shield and using holy spells to damage and shield themselves, the crusader is an amazing class, including for beginners. It is by nature a tank class, made to deal with large groups of enemies while having great tools for survivability.

When in battle, the Crusader has the capacity to do a considerable amount of damage, but the class is not supposed to be the greatest DPS (damage per second) in a party for example. So it is important to keep in mind that when playing solo, you are not going to burst enemies.

At the same time, it is very unlikely you will die easily even when facing waves of enemies simultaneously.

Although the Crusader in Diablo Immortal does not excel in terms of damage, it will shine when grouping many enemies so you or your party can combo, clearing locations pretty easily.

And all of that is accomplished by following simple rotations of skills whose aim is to mitigate damage. One of your main tools is to basically keep attacking since the best basic attack of the Crusader will increase the chance of blocking attacks as you use it.

Besides that, the Crusader’s kit offers players amazing crowd control skills, area-of-effect damage, and movement.

In case you are planning on going through Diablo Immortal’s content in a group, the Crusader will also be a great option.

It brings a lot of utility for the party members, stacking enemies so a wizard or a demon hunter can combo with any of their powerful attacks.

Crusader has buffs and shields which will prove worth having one of them in the party when facing danger.

Diablo Immortal Crusader best skills

The set of skills listed aim to provide the capacity to tank damage while controlling groups of enemies so you can damage all of them at once.

This is a build made thinking you may face most content offered by the game solo, so keeping yourself alive until the end of a dungeon is our top priority.

Punish (Unlocked at level 1): This is going to be your pick for Primary Attack as a Crusader. This is a single-target attack that compensates for its lack of area damage by giving you a buff which increases the chance of blocking enemies’ attacks. This Primary Attack gives you access to the Counterattack ultimate which enhances Punish increasing the damage, and the area of effect besides giving you a shield based on a percentage of your maximum life.

This is going to be your pick for Primary Attack as a Crusader. This is a single-target attack that compensates for its lack of area damage by giving you a buff which increases the chance of blocking enemies’ attacks. This Primary Attack gives you access to the Counterattack ultimate which enhances Punish increasing the damage, and the area of effect besides giving you a shield based on a percentage of your maximum life. Draw and Quarter (Unlocked at level 15): In order to structure this build around grouping enemies, Draw and Quarter is a key element for that. By using it, your character will ride a war horse, receive more movement speed, change your basic attack form, and you will also drag some enemies with holy chains. Use this skill to aggro enemies and conduct them to where you will use Consecration.

In order to structure this build around grouping enemies, Draw and Quarter is a key element for that. By using it, your character will ride a war horse, receive more movement speed, change your basic attack form, and you will also drag some enemies with holy chains. Use this skill to aggro enemies and conduct them to where you will use Consecration. Consecration (Unlocked at level 20): Once you have aggroed the enemies, it is time to use Consecration while you use your basic attack. This is an area-of-effect skill that deals damage to all enemies in range for six seconds.

Once you have aggroed the enemies, it is time to use Consecration while you use your basic attack. This is an area-of-effect skill that deals damage to all enemies in range for six seconds. Spinning Shield (Unlocked at level 1): This is the most traditional skill for any class with a shield. By activating it, your character will have the shield dealing damage to enemies hit by it and they will also be dragged in your direction when the shield goes back. A good damage dealer while it also helps to group enemies.

This is the most traditional skill for any class with a shield. By activating it, your character will have the shield dealing damage to enemies hit by it and they will also be dragged in your direction when the shield goes back. A good damage dealer while it also helps to group enemies. Falling Sword (Unlocked at level 8): Using The Falling Sword you make your character throw a sword of holy energy to a location dealing damage to all enemies in the area. Activate it again to jump to the sword’s location. The Falling Sword skill is a great opener, and causes some damage in the area, but it also can give you more mobility as well as an escape option for more daring situations.

Diablo Immortal Crusader best gear

The following equipment listed here was picked to improve the skills we have chosen.

However, since Crusader’s role may vary depending on the situation, you may need to consider new pieces of gear to synergize with skills more focused on contexts you are in a group for example.

It is also important to keep in mind that Strength and Fortitude are the most important attributes for a Crusader, so while you haven’t found the specific parts we mention here, you should focus on using equipment that has these two attributes.

Tumult (Main Hand) - A good option to increase the damage caused by Falling Sword, but you lose the option to activate it a second time to relocate your character.

- A good option to increase the damage caused by Falling Sword, but you lose the option to activate it a second time to relocate your character. Sinkhole Cross (Off-Hand) - This first option is in case you are looking for more crowd control since it changes the Spinning Shield skill which now will hover at an area, damaging enemies and slowing them.

- This first option is in case you are looking for more crowd control since it changes the Spinning Shield skill which now will hover at an area, damaging enemies and slowing them. Gimcrack Buckler (Off-Hand) - In case you think your build has enough crowd control and would like to focus more on damage, this will make every block from Punish’s passive ability to cause an explosion dealing damage to nearby enemies.

- In case you think your build has enough crowd control and would like to focus more on damage, this will make every block from Punish’s passive ability to cause an explosion dealing damage to nearby enemies. Many-Eyed Aegis (Head) - This helmet modifies the Consecration skill, making it move with you. To any player who usually places their AoE attack in the wrong spot, this equipment will prevent that to happen.

- This helmet modifies the Consecration skill, making it move with you. To any player who usually places their AoE attack in the wrong spot, this equipment will prevent that to happen. Sivket’s Advantage (Shoulder) - It increases the duration of the Draw and Quarter skill.

- It increases the duration of the Draw and Quarter skill. Bladed Jambeau (Legs) - Using this piece of equipment will modify Draw and Quarter, making your horse do more damage, but at the sacrifice of your ability to drag some enemies with the holy chains.

- Using this piece of equipment will modify Draw and Quarter, making your horse do more damage, but at the sacrifice of your ability to drag some enemies with the holy chains. Besieger (Chest) - Adding another modification for the Draw and Quarter skill, this chest equipment will make a bombardment happen from time to time.

For the secondary items (Hands, Feet, Waist, Neck, and two Fingers), you should look for the Windloft Perfection set. These items will not only increase your damage but also give you a shield to mitigate damage.

Diablo Immortal Crusader best gems

Gems are a fundamental aspect of the build, but some of them are not easy to get your hands on.

Everlasting Torment - When you get a critical hit, the enemy is inflicted by agony doing damage over time.

- When you get a critical hit, the enemy is inflicted by agony doing damage over time. Blood-Soaked Jade - This gem is a simple but powerful one that increases all your damage and movement speed.

- This gem is a simple but powerful one that increases all your damage and movement speed. Seeping Bile - With this gem you have the chance of poisoning enemies which will spread among other enemies if the victim dies. Great ability to have when dealing with a group of enemies with Consecration.

- With this gem you have the chance of poisoning enemies which will spread among other enemies if the victim dies. Great ability to have when dealing with a group of enemies with Consecration. Fervent Fang - Increases the damage dealt with an enemy every time they are hit up to 10 stacks.

- Increases the damage dealt with an enemy every time they are hit up to 10 stacks. Blessing of the Worthy - With this gem you will have a chance of damaging enemies every time you are hit by them.

- With this gem you will have a chance of damaging enemies every time you are hit by them. Chained Death - This gem increases your damage based per target hit which goes quite well with the Crusader’s AoE skills.

Diablo Immortal is here! If you're just getting started, you'll want to know the best class for beginners - including the Necromancer and Crusader - and the current battle pass rewards. Our Legendary Gems and Charms guides can help you achieve the strongest build, and we also have handy maps for every Hidden Lair location, and a light nine lamps puzzle solution.

Where to focus Crusader Paragon Points in Diablo Immortal

In Diablo Immortal, Paragon is a system unlocked once you reach level 60 with your character. Every time you level up after this point will grant you a Paragon Point.

Although this system will increase important attributes, the first levels are pretty basic for every class since the idea is to make progression easy.

So, focus on placing your points initially at the Vanquisher tree up until you get Paragon level 50. Then you can start progressing in the Treasure Hunter tree.