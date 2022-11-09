If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Bandai Namco rejected a 2D pixel art Metroidvania reimagining of Dark Souls 3

It died.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
Dark Souls 3 Metroidvania concept art

A 2D pixel art Metroidvania reimagining From Software's Dark Souls 3 was rejected by Bandai Namco.

The news comes courtesy of artist Thomas Feichtmeir who released a screenshot of artwork used in the pitch to the publisher six years ago - now, the NDA is finally up.

Feichtmeir also worked on Blasphemous, itself a Metroidvania inspired by the Dark Souls series.

Watch on YouTube
Let's Play Dark Souls 3 Episode 1: FORTUNE FAVOURS THE BUTTS!

In fact, there have been plenty of Metroidvania games influenced by the dark tone and challenging gameplay of Dark Souls - Salt and Sanctuary, Death's Gambit, Dead Cells and more.

But an official Dark Souls release? That could have been exceptional.

The artwork itself is of a knight character battling the iconic boss Dancer of the Boreal Valley.

In a follow up tweet, Feichtmeir explains the art was "created in a style which would have been doable in the average budget estimations of Metroidvanias back then".

Feichtmeir said the prevalence of 2D games is why this Dark Souls spin-off was pitched. The artist's tweet has since gone viral so the game likely would have been popular too.

Now, how long until a 2D Metroidvania reimagining of Elden Ring? At the least, there are already Game Boy and SNES versions.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch