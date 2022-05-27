FromSoftware "currently in the process" of getting Dark Souls PC back online

Over four months after publisher Bandai Namco pulled online PvP support for the Dark Souls series on PC following the discovery of a serious security vulnerability, FromSoftware has said it's "currently in the process of restoring" the games' online servers.

PvP servers for Dark Souls: Remastered, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls 3 were "temporarily deactivated" back in January after reports the games were vulnerable to Remote Code Execution exploits began to make headlines.

Several weeks later, Bandai Namco offered an update, saying that "due to the time required to set up proper testing environments, online services for the Dark Souls series on PC will not resume until after the release of Elden Ring". But with Elden Ring having been out in the wild for over two months now, the Dark Souls community was steadily to lose its patience as further updates failed to materialised.

At long last, though, there's some news. In a statement provided to PC Gamer, FromSoftware said it's "currently in the process of restoring the online servers for the Dark Souls series on PC" and that it plans to "restore online service for each game progressively".

It added that Dark Souls 3's servers will be the first to come back online "once we complete the necessary work to correct the problem", but it didn't share a predicted timeline for their restoration, or hint at which of the two remaining games is likely to be addressed next.

"We will provide additional updates as soon as the restoration schedule is finalised," FromSoftware's statement concluded. "We want to thank all our players for your patience and understanding as we work to fix this issue."