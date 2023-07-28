Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dark Souls reportedly being turned into Netflix anime

Bonfire night.

A Dark Souls anime could be on the cards
Image credit: FromSoftware
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

It looks like a Dark Souls anime is in the works.

According to GiantFreakingRobot, an anime based on FromSoftware's dark, medieval fantasy games is being developed for Netflix.

Its sources have suggested the anime will likely begin with events based on the first game in the series.

While nothing official has been announced, GiantFreakingRobot has correctly reported on numerous other movie and TV rumours, such as Karl Urban's role in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2 film adaptation.

Eurogamer has asked Netflix for comment.

Other Netflix anime adaptations include Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (L) and Castlevania: Nocturne (R).

Should this report bear fruit, Dark Souls will join the likes of Castlevania: Nocturne - Netflix's upcoming animated series based on Konami's classic franchise - on the streaming service.

Other video game to TV adaptations also currently in the pipeline at Netflix include an animated Far Cry adaptation known as Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix.

This will be released sometime in the autumn, with a trailer earlier in the year promising a "love letter from the 90s" that will "remix" our world.

There is also, of course, Netflix's The Witcher series, which is currently wrapping up Henry Cavill's third and final season as Geralt of Rivia.

Season four of The Witcher has already been confirmed, with The Hunger Games' Liam Hemsworth taking over the silver-locked role of Geralt.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch