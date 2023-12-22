If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dark Souls 2 PS3, Xbox 360 servers to shut down

Offline play still possible.

A sunset scene within Dark Souls 2, as the player character in a suit of armour looks out to the horizon behind a scene of towering rocks.
Image credit: FromSoftware
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Online servers for Dark Souls 2 will be shut down in March, for anyone still playing on either PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360.

Dark Souls developer FromSoftware made the announcement today in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter.

"The Dark Souls 2 PS3 and Xbox 360 servers will shut down on 31st March 2024," the post confirmed. "A message stating that online play is disabled will be displayed. Offline play will still be possible."

A follow-up message then confirmed the exact time that Dark Souls PS3 and Xbox 360 servers will go dark: 1pm UK time.

Dark Souls 2 servers for PC, PS4 and Xbox One will not be affected.

"Thank you to those who have played since launch," the statement concluded. "Thank you for your comprehension and support."

Originally released in 2014, Dark Souls 2 is a video game classic that helped continue the rise of FromSoftware and tough but rewarding action RPG genre that its games have now brought into the mainstream.

Multiplayer features, as in other Souls games, let you pop-up in other people's games to help, or invade other people's playthroughs.

PC servers for the game were down for an extended period last year as FromSoftware struggled to fix Dark Souls multiplayer security issues.

In July this year, a report stated that Netflix had a Dark Souls anime in the works.



