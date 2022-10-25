Online servers return for Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin

FromSoftware has finally reactivated online features for Dark Souls 2 on PC, but it's not all good news.

Servers were shut down across all Dark Souls games on PC back in January due to a security issue. Dark Souls 3 servers were back in August, then offline, then back online again last month.

Now Dark Souls 2 is back, at least for the Scholar of the First Sin release that featured enhanced graphics and DLC.

The base Dark Souls 2 game will have online features reactivated "at a later date", according to a tweet from the official Dark Souls account. "Our thanks for your continued patience and support," it said.

Dark Souls 1 fans may be disappointed, though, as all versions of the game remain offline on PC.

That will be permanent for the PC version of Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition, as "due to an ageing system" online services will no longer be supported.

However, FromSoftware is still working on reactivating online features for Dark Souls Remastered - "we will inform you when they return," it said.

So, to summarise for PC players:

Dark Souls 3 and Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin have online features activated.

Dark Souls 2 and Dark Souls Remastered will have online features activated soon.

Dark Souls Prepare to Die Edition will no longer include online features.