Dark Souls 3 servers are finally back online

FromSoftware has finally managed to get Dark Souls 3 back online, seven months after PC PvP servers had to be shut down.

Back in January, PC servers for all Dark Souls games were shuttered due to security issues - and remained down for months. In July, at the 183 day mark, there were signs that Dark Souls 3 could be back online soon - but still no fix.

Now, at well over 200 days, the PC servers for Dark Souls 3 are now live again. Rejoice!

Watch on YouTube Watch Ian explore the Dark Souls Remastered REAL VR mod.

Today's announcement was made on the official Dark Souls Twitter account, alongside a messsage stating that FromSoftware was "working to restore these features for all other [Dark Souls] titles".

Online features for the PC version of Dark Souls III have been reactivated.



We are working to restore these features for all other #DarkSouls titles and will inform you when they are back in service.



Thank you once more for your patience and support. pic.twitter.com/XHiCZDEANC — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) August 25, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Dark Souls 1 and 2 are still offline play only, though FromSoftware will notify fans when those are also back online.