Dark Souls 3 servers are finally back online

Dark Souls 3 servers are finally back onlinePraise the sun!
FromSoftware has finally managed to get Dark Souls 3 back online, seven months after PC PvP servers had to be shut down.
Back in January, PC servers for all Dark Souls games were shuttered due to security issues - and remained down for months. In July, at the 183 day mark, there were signs that Dark Souls 3 could be back online soon - but still no fix.
Now, at well over 200 days, the PC servers for Dark Souls 3 are now live again. Rejoice!
Today's announcement was made on the official Dark Souls Twitter account, alongside a messsage stating that FromSoftware was "working to restore these features for all other [Dark Souls] titles".
Online features for the PC version of Dark Souls III have been reactivated.— Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) August 25, 2022
We are working to restore these features for all other #DarkSouls titles and will inform you when they are back in service.
Thank you once more for your patience and support. pic.twitter.com/XHiCZDEANC
Dark Souls 1 and 2 are still offline play only, though FromSoftware will notify fans when those are also back online.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.