If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dark Souls 3 servers are finally back online

Praise the sun!
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on
Dark Souls 3 image from Steam

FromSoftware has finally managed to get Dark Souls 3 back online, seven months after PC PvP servers had to be shut down.

Back in January, PC servers for all Dark Souls games were shuttered due to security issues - and remained down for months. In July, at the 183 day mark, there were signs that Dark Souls 3 could be back online soon - but still no fix.

Now, at well over 200 days, the PC servers for Dark Souls 3 are now live again. Rejoice!

Watch on YouTube
Watch Ian explore the Dark Souls Remastered REAL VR mod.

Today's announcement was made on the official Dark Souls Twitter account, alongside a messsage stating that FromSoftware was "working to restore these features for all other [Dark Souls] titles".

Dark Souls 1 and 2 are still offline play only, though FromSoftware will notify fans when those are also back online.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv is Eurogamer's work experience reporter. When not playing games, she's trying to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch