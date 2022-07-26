Dark Souls 3 server issue fix seems imminent, update suggests

It looks like Dark Souls 3 PC online servers may be coming back soon.

It's been over 183 days since the servers were shut down following the discovery of a security issue in the multiplayer functionality affecting all three Dark Souls games on PC.

However, an update to the game on the SteamDB page suggests a solution could be on the way soon.

Spotted by Soulsborne dataminer Lance McDonald, two new debug files have been added to the game - the first in years.

It's not clear exactly what these files are for, but it seems unlikely that Bandai Namco would have any other planned updates for the six year old game.

No such files appear for Dark Souls 1 and 2, however.

Bandai Namco have pushed a new Dark Souls 3 update to folks with access to some of the debug branches on Steam for the first time in many years. Probably testing new patches for upcoming server restoration. pic.twitter.com/v6o4DrJ5io — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) July 23, 2022

The publisher shut down the servers for its Dark Souls games on PC at the end of January, meaning players are unable to access multiplayer features like summoning and messages.

A statement from February on the official Dark Souls Twitter account stated: "We will make an announcement as soon as the schedule is determined for resuming online services."

It also read: "We have extended the investigation to Elden Ring... and have made sure the necessary security measures are in place for this title on all target platforms."

#DarkSouls pic.twitter.com/ZRhX9OcvQe — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) February 9, 2022

Indeed, the success of Elden Ring has likely pushed back any updates for previous Soulsborne games.

However, it seems like a fix could finally be imminent.