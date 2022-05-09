If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dark Souls PC servers have been offline for over 100 days

The Elden Ring impact?
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on

The PC servers for the Dark Souls games have now been offline for over 100 days.

Back in January, we reported a security issue with the online multiplayer functionality of FromSoftware's Souls games that would allow invaders to run code on someone else's PC without permission.

Publisher Bandai Namco shut down the servers, meaning PC players are unable to play the games online - a key part of the experience through invasions, summoning, and messages.

Watch on YouTube

Elden Ring, meanwhile, is thriving.

That's important for two reasons. Firstly, the last official word from Bandai Namco was on 9th February where a tweet stated "we have extended the investigation to Elden Ring... and have made sure the necessary security measures are in place for this title on all target platforms."

Either this same exploit was not present in Elden Ring after all, or it was rapidly fixed.

Secondly, the same tweet also stated: "Due to the time required to set up proper testing environments, online services for the Dark Souls series on PC will not resume until after the release of Elden Ring". Has the huge success of FromSoftware's latest caused a further delay to the ongoing Dark Souls investigation?

Eurogamer has contacted Bandai Namco for a progress update.

Details of the security exploit were shared on Reddit back in January. A Remote Code Execution (RCE) exploit was discovered in Dark Souls 3 and impacted all Souls games on PC.

The console versions of all games remain unaffected.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch