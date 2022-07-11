If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The man who helped launch The Witcher, Dark Souls and Enslaved

It's UK games industry legend Lee Kirton.
Robert Purchese avatar
Podcast by Robert Purchese Senior Staff Writer
Published on
UK games publishing legend Lee Kirton stands next to a giant statue of Pac-Man. They are the best of friends.

May I introduce to you a bit of a legend around these parts. They're one of the most well known faces in the UK games industry, and more than that, they've helped bring some of the biggest and most beloved game series to our shelves. I'm talking about the likes of The Witcher and Dark Souls, and they don't come much bigger than that.

I distinctly remember talking to this person around the launch of The Witcher 1, in fact, back when no one here knew what it was. And then several years later we were in a Scottish castle together at a lavish play test event for The Witcher 3.

They've also had a significant hand in so many other games, from Enslaved: Journey to the West to Ni No Kuni, and from Enter the Matrix to Pac-Man. They even met the Wachowski sisters. In fact, they've been so involved in delivering the games we've played that I wonder what, in an alternate timeline where they didn't work in games, our lives would have looked like.

Subscribe to Eurogamer to read this article

Subscribe today and gain access to our ad-free reading experience, exclusive features, early access to The Eurogamer Podcast and Eurogamer Weekly, and game key giveaways.

Support us View supporter archive

More Podcasts

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch