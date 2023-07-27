Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Netflix Castlevania series release date detailed

Sink in.

An image from Netflix's Castlevania: Nocturne teaser.
Image credit: Netflix
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Castlevania: Nocturne, Netflix's upcoming animated series based on Konami's classic franchise, now has a release date.

The show will premiere via the streaming service on 28th September, Netflix announced, sharing a very brief teaser trailer.

Netflix's take on Castlevania follows Richter Belmont, a character which franchise fans will know well (and who also popped up in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate), alongside fellow fan-favourite Maria Renard during the French Revolution.

A brief teaser for Netflix's Castlevania: Nocturne.

Castlevania: Nocturne's only teaser released to date is brief, and simply shows Richter turning to face the camera, sword in hand. What do we expect to happen? Like the series itself, we're left in the dark.

We first learned of Castlevania: Nocturne in June 2022, though details have been kept scarce.

The series is one of many video game adaptations that Netflix has in the works - I'm still waiting for more news on that Assassin's Creed series!

Next up from Netflix is the second slice of The Witcher's third season, which debuts today.

Comments
