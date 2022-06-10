Netflix gives first glimpse of Castlevania's Richter-Belmont-starring animated spin-off

Netflix gives first glimpse of Castlevania's Richter-Belmont-starring animated spin-offKnown as Castlevania: Nocturne.
Almost exactly a year after its announcement, Netflix has offered a first tiny glimpse of its animated, French-Revolution-era Castlevania spin-off, revealing its name to be Nocturne.
Castlevania: Nocturne will follow the adventures of two characters that should be immediately familiar to fans of the video games - Richter Belmont (a distant descendant of original Netflix series leads Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belndaes) and Maria Renard - with its vampiric action playing out against the backdrop of the French Revolution, circa 1792.
Powerhouse, the studio behind Netflix's original animated Castlevania series will once again be on animation duties for Nocturne, with Kevin Kolde serving as showrunner and Clive Bradley being credited as "creator/writer".
Castlevania: Nocturne is officially "in production" but there's no word on a release date yet.
