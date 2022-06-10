If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Netflix gives first glimpse of Castlevania's Richter-Belmont-starring animated spin-off

Known as Castlevania: Nocturne.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

Almost exactly a year after its announcement, Netflix has offered a first tiny glimpse of its animated, French-Revolution-era Castlevania spin-off, revealing its name to be Nocturne.

Castlevania: Nocturne will follow the adventures of two characters that should be immediately familiar to fans of the video games - Richter Belmont (a distant descendant of original Netflix series leads Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belndaes) and Maria Renard - with its vampiric action playing out against the backdrop of the French Revolution, circa 1792.

Powerhouse, the studio behind Netflix's original animated Castlevania series will once again be on animation duties for Nocturne, with Kevin Kolde serving as showrunner and Clive Bradley being credited as "creator/writer".

Watch on YouTube
Castlevania: Nocturne - Announcement Trailer.

Castlevania: Nocturne is officially "in production" but there's no word on a release date yet.

