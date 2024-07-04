Zenless Zone Zero Soldier 11 materials and Mindscape Cinema

Solider 11 is an S-Rank character with the Attack speciality who debuted in Zenless Zone Zero during it's 1.0 launch.

Soldier 11 is a loyal soldier in Zenless Zone Zero, who is very determined to only follow orders and that good soldiers don't have emotions. Though, that is far easier to tell yourself than to apply in New Eridu City. She's got the Fire Attribute which means she can use fierce attacks as needed.

Even if you don't have this character yet, but are planning on trying to obtain them in the near future (or if you've got them then lucky you), here's our Soldier 11 Kit, Promotion Materials, Skill and Attack Materials, and Mindscape Cinema breakdown.

Soldier 11's Kit

Image credit: HoYoverse

All of the percentages and numbers listed below are based on level 1 skills, here's a brief overview of Soldier 11's Kit in Zenless Zone Zero:

Attribute : Fire.

: Fire. Speciality : Attack.

: Attack. Damage Type : Slash.

: Slash. Rarity : S-Rank.

: S-Rank. Passive Core Skill : Heatwave - During a Basic or Dash attack using Fire Suppression will increase that attack's damage by 35 percent.

: Heatwave - During a Basic or Dash attack using Fire Suppression will increase that attack's damage by 35 percent. Additional Core Skill : Fields of Fire - Soldier 11 Deals 10 percent more Fire Damage and, when attacking stunned enemies, the effect is further enhanced by 22.5 percent if another character in the squad shares the same Attribute or Faction.

: Fields of Fire - Soldier 11 Deals 10 percent more Fire Damage and, when attacking stunned enemies, the effect is further enhanced by 22.5 percent if another character in the squad shares the same Attribute or Faction. Core Skill Enhancement A : Crit Rate increases by 4.8 percent, Heatwave Skill level +1.

: Crit Rate increases by 4.8 percent, Heatwave Skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement B : Base Attack increases by 25, Heatwave Skill level +1.

: Base Attack increases by 25, Heatwave Skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement C : Crit Rate increases by 4.8 percent, Heatwave Skill level +1.

: Crit Rate increases by 4.8 percent, Heatwave Skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement D : Base Attack increases by 25, Heatwave Skill level +1.

: Base Attack increases by 25, Heatwave Skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement E : Crit Rate increases by 4.8 percent, Heatwave Skill level +1.

: Crit Rate increases by 4.8 percent, Heatwave Skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement F: Base Attack increases by 25, Heatwave Skill level +1.

Soldier 11's Promotion Materials

This is the icon for an Advanced Offense Certification Seal. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

You need to use Soldier 11's Promotion Materials to upgrade her health, defence, and attack base stats. These materials vary from character to character and for Soldier 11 you need to earn a lot of Offense Certification Seals to be able to upgrade her fully.

In total, the Soldier 11 Promotion materials in Zenless Zone Zero are:

800,000 Dennies

4 Basic Offense Certification Seals

32 Advanced Offense Certification Seals

30 Pioneer's Certification Seals

For more details, here's what Solider 11 promotion materials you need per level:

Soldier 11 Promotion Level Soldier 11 Promotion Materials Dennies Reward Level 20 x4 Basic Offense Certification Seal 24,000 x1 regular Master Tape Level 30 x12 Advanced Offense Certification Seal 56,000 Level 40 x20 Advanced Offense Certification Seal 120,000 x1 regular Master Tape Level 50 x10 Pioneer's Certification Seal 200,000 Level 60 x20 Pioneer's Certification Seal 400,000 x1 regular Master Tape

Soldier 11's Skill and Attack Materials

To get the most out of using Soldier 11 you will have to level-up her passive abilities and attacks by using Skill and Attack materials, which vary from character-to-character.

For Solider 11 you will need to use a lot of Basic, Advanced and Specialised Fire Chips to fully upgrade her capabilities.

To upgrade all of Soldier 11's abilities you will need the following Soldier 11 Attack and Skill Materials:

Hamster Cage Pass x5

Finale Dance Shoes x9

Higher Dimensional Data: Destructive Advance x60

Basic Fire Chip x25

Advanced Fire Chip x75

Specialized Fire Chip x250

2.9 million Dennies

The total for just Soldier 11's Core Skill upgrades is:

405,000 Dennies

60 Higher Dimensional Data: Destructive Advance

9 Finale Dance Shoes

The total for just Soldier 11's Attack Skill upgrades is:

Basic Fire Chip x25

Advanced Fire Chip x75

Specialized Fire Chip x250

Hamster Cage Pass x5

2.5 million Dennies

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Soldier 11's Mindscape Cinema

By getting duplicates of Soldier 11 you will earn her Agent Focus. This specific material is needed to unlock Mindscape Cinema levels. Also, each upgrade can improve either an existing attack or a passive ability.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Here is Soldier 11's Mindscape Cinema in Zenless Zone Zero:

Rapid Heat (MC1) - If her Energy is less than 40 when she enters combat or switches in, Soldier 11's Energy will recover to 80. This can be triggered once every 50 seconds.

- If her Energy is less than 40 when she enters combat or switches in, Soldier 11's Energy will recover to 80. This can be triggered once every 50 seconds. Scorching Convergence (MC2) - Damage increase by three percent, up to 12 stacks lasting 15 seconds with the length of each stack calculated separately when triggering Fire Suppression, Dash Attack, Dodge Counter and Basic Attack.

- Damage increase by three percent, up to 12 stacks lasting 15 seconds with the length of each stack calculated separately when triggering Fire Suppression, Dash Attack, Dodge Counter and Basic Attack. Elite Soldier (MC3) - Chain Attack, Special Attack, Dodge, Assist and Basic Attack level +2.

- Chain Attack, Special Attack, Dodge, Assist and Basic Attack level +2. Indulgent Blaze (MC4) - Triggering Fire Suppression during the first, second, or third strike of her Basic Attack or Dash Attack, Soldier 11's Anti-Interrupt level increases and damage she takes is reduced by 18 percent in skill activation. Triggering Fire Suppression during the fourth hit of her Basic Attack will make Soldier 11 invulnerable during skill activation.

- Triggering Fire Suppression during the first, second, or third strike of her Basic Attack or Dash Attack, Soldier 11's Anti-Interrupt level increases and damage she takes is reduced by 18 percent in skill activation. Triggering Fire Suppression during the fourth hit of her Basic Attack will make Soldier 11 invulnerable during skill activation. Perfect Soldier (MC5) - Chain Attack, Special Attack, Dodge, Assist and Basic Attack level +2.

- Chain Attack, Special Attack, Dodge, Assist and Basic Attack level +2. Scorching Flow (MC6) - Using EX Special Attack, Chain Attack or Ultimate will cause Solider 11 to gain eight stacks of Charge (to a maximum of eight). Triggering Fire Suppression will consume one stack which in turn causes the current move to ignore 25 percent of the enemy's fire resistance.

That's all for now, enjoy levelling up in Zenless Zone Zero!