Zenless Zone Zero Rina materials and Mindscape Cinema

Rina is an S-Rank Electric character with the Support speciality who debuted in Zenless Zone Zero during its 1.0 launch.

Rina (also called Alexandrina Sebastiane) is featured as one the boosted S-Rank characters in the the permanent Star-Studded Cast Banner in Zenless Zone Zero, and you can also get Rina by losing the 50/50 chance to get a character on their limited-time Banner.

If you want to prepare for if you get her, we've detailed Rina's Promotion materials, and Skill and Attack materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also included a brief summary of Rina's kit and Mindscape Cinema.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Zenless Zone Zero - State of Play Announcement Video | PS5 Games.Watch on YouTube

Rina's kit

Rina is an S-Rank Electric character with the Attack speciality who deals Strike-type damage.

Keeping in mind that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills, here's a very brief summary of Rina's kit in Zenless Zone Zero:

Attribute : Electric.

: Electric. Speciality : Support.

: Support. Damage Type : Strike.

: Strike. Rarity : S-Rank.

: S-Rank. Image credit: HoYoverse Passive Core Skill : Mini Destruction Partner - When ordering Drusilla or Anastella to attack, other squad members' Penetration Ratio increases together with Rina's, by 25% of Rina's Penetration Ratio + 6%, up to 30%. The effect ends when both Drusilla and Anastella return to Rina.

: Mini Destruction Partner - When ordering Drusilla or Anastella to attack, other squad members' Penetration Ratio increases together with Rina's, by 25% of Rina's Penetration Ratio + 6%, up to 30%. The effect ends when both Drusilla and Anastella return to Rina. Additional Core Skill : Banquet of Perfection - When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: Increases the duration of Shock inflicted on enemies by any character for three seconds. When Shocked enemies are on the field, all squad members' Electric Damage increases by 10%.

: Banquet of Perfection - When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: Increases the duration of Shock inflicted on enemies by any character for three seconds. When Shocked enemies are on the field, all squad members' Electric Damage increases by 10%. Core Skill Enhancement A : Penetration Ratio increases by 4.8%, Mini Destruction Partner skill level +1.

: Penetration Ratio increases by 4.8%, Mini Destruction Partner skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement B : Base attack increases by 25, Mini Destruction Partner skill level +1.

: Base attack increases by 25, Mini Destruction Partner skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement C : Penetration Ratio increases by 4.8%, Mini Destruction Partner skill level +1.

: Penetration Ratio increases by 4.8%, Mini Destruction Partner skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement D : Base attack increases by 25, Mini Destruction Partner skill level +1.

: Base attack increases by 25, Mini Destruction Partner skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement E : Penetration Ratio increases by 4.8%, Mini Destruction Partner skill level +1.

: Penetration Ratio increases by 4.8%, Mini Destruction Partner skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement F: Base attack increases by 25, Mini Destruction Partner skill level +1.

Rina Promotion materials

Basic Support Certification Seal. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

You need to use Rina Promotion materials to upgrade her attack, health, and defence base stats. These materials vary from character to character, and for Rina, you need to get a lot of Support Certification Seal materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, the Rina Promotion materials in Zenless Zone Zero are:

x4 Basic Support Certification Seal

x32 Advanced Support Certification Seal

x30 Ruler Certification Seal

800,000 Dennies

For more details, here's what Rina promotion materials you need per level:

Rina Promotion level Rina Promotion materials Dennies Reward Level 10 None None x1 regular Master Tape Level 20 x4 Basic Support Certification Seal 24,000 None Level 30 x12 Advanced Support Certification Seal 56,000 x1 regular Master Tape Level 40 x20 Advanced Support Certification Seal 120,000 None Level 50 x10 Ruler Certification Seal 200,000 x1 regular Master Tape Level 60 x20 Ruler Certification Seal 400,000 None

Rina Skill and Attack materials

Higher Dimensional Data: Destructive Advance. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Just like Promotion, to get the most out of using Rina, you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Skill and Attack materials, which vary from character-to-character.

For Rina, you need to use a lot of Shock Chip and Destructive Advance materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Rina Skill and Attack materials you need are:

Hamster Cage Pass x5

Finale Dance Shoes x9

Higher Dimensional Data: Destructive Advance x60

Basic Shock Chip x25

Advanced Shock Chip x75

Specialized Shock Chip x250

2.9 million Dennies

The total for just Rina's Core Skill upgrades is:

405,000 Dennies

Higher Dimensional Data: Destructive Advance x60

Finale Dance Shoes x9

Finally, here's the total for just Rina's Attack upgrades:

Basic Shock Chip x25

Advanced Shock Chip x75

Specialized Shock Chip x250

Hamster Cage Pass x5

2.5 million Dennies

Rina Mindscape Cinema

By getting duplicates of Rina you will receive her Agent Focus. This material allows you to unlock Mindscape Cinema levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Here is Rina's Mindscape Cinema in Zenless Zone Zero:

Dance Duet (MC1) : After being sent out to launch an attack, Drusilla and Anastella stay in place for an additional 5.5 seconds before returning to Rina. The buff gained from Core Passive: Mini Destruction Partner for characters within 10m is increased to 130%.

: After being sent out to launch an attack, Drusilla and Anastella stay in place for an additional 5.5 seconds before returning to Rina. The buff gained from Core Passive: Mini Destruction Partner for characters within 10m is increased to 130%. Master's Paragon (MC2) : Upon entering combat or switching in, Rina's damage increases by 15% for 12 seconds. This effect can trigger once every 18 seconds.

: Upon entering combat or switching in, Rina's damage increases by 15% for 12 seconds. This effect can trigger once every 18 seconds. Head Maid's Specialty (MC3) : Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two.

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two. Needle and Hammer (MC4) : Rina's Energy Regen increases by 0.5 per second when both Drusilla and Anastella are deployed. The effect ends when Drusilla or Anastella return to Rina.

: Rina's Energy Regen increases by 0.5 per second when both Drusilla and Anastella are deployed. The effect ends when Drusilla or Anastella return to Rina. Head Maid Perfectionist (MC5) : Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two.

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two. Stormy Night's Fright (MC6): When an EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or Ultimate hits an enemy, the entire squad's Electric Damage is increased by 15% for eight seconds.

Good luck levelling up Rina in Zenless Zone Zero!