Zenless Zone Zero Nekomata materials and Mindscape Cinema

Nekomata is an S-Rank Physical character with the Attack speciality who debuted in Zenless Zone Zero during its 1.0 launch.

Nekomata is featured as one the boosted S-Rank characters in the the permanent Star-Studded Cast Banner in Zenless Zone Zero, and you can also get Nekomata by losing the 50/50 chance to get a character on their limited-time Banner.

If you want to prepare for if you get her, we've detailed Nekomata's Promotion materials, and Skill and Attack materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also included a brief summary of Nekomata's kit and Mindscape Cinema.

Nekomata's kit

Nekomata is an S-Rank Physical character with the Attack speciality who deals Slash-type damage.

Keeping in mind that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills, here's a very brief summary of Nekomata's kit in Zenless Zone Zero:

Attribute : Physical.

: Physical. Speciality : Attack.

: Attack. Damage Type : Slash.

: Slash. Rarity : S-Rank.

: S-Rank. Image credit: HoYoverse Passive Core Skill : Stealthy Paws - When Nekomata's Dodge Counter or Quick Assist hits an enemy, her damage increases by 30% for six seconds.

: Stealthy Paws - When Nekomata's Dodge Counter or Quick Assist hits an enemy, her damage increases by 30% for six seconds. Additional Core Skill : Catwalk - When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: After any character inflicts Assault, increases the damage of Nekomata's next EX Special Attack by 35%, stacking up to two times.

: Catwalk - When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: After any character inflicts Assault, increases the damage of Nekomata's next EX Special Attack by 35%, stacking up to two times. Core Skill Enhancement A : Crit Rate increases by 4.8%, Stealthy Paws skill level +1.

: Crit Rate increases by 4.8%, Stealthy Paws skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement B : Base attack increases by 25, Stealthy Paws skill level +1.

: Base attack increases by 25, Stealthy Paws skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement C : Crit Rate increases by 4.8%, Stealthy Paws skill level +1.

: Crit Rate increases by 4.8%, Stealthy Paws skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement D : Base attack increases by 25, Stealthy Paws skill level +1.

: Base attack increases by 25, Stealthy Paws skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement E : Crit Rate increases by 4.8%, Stealthy Paws skill level +1.

: Crit Rate increases by 4.8%, Stealthy Paws skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement F: Base attack increases by 25, Stealthy Paws skill level +1.

Nekomata Promotion materials

Basic Offense Certification Seal. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

You need to use Nekomata Promotion materials to upgrade her attack, health, and defence base stats. These materials vary from character to character, and for Nekomata, you need to get a lot of Pioneer and Offense Certification Seal materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, the Nekomata Promotion materials in Zenless Zone Zero are:

x4 Basic Offense Certification Seal

x32 Advanced Offense Certification Seal

x30 Pioneer's Certification Seal

800,000 Dennies

For more details, here's what Nekomata promotion materials you need per level:

Nekomata Promotion level Nekomata Promotion materials Dennies Reward Level 10 None None x1 regular Master Tape Level 20 x4 Basic Offense Certification Seal 24,000 None Level 30 x12 Advanced Offense Certification Seal 56,000 x1 regular Master Tape Level 40 x20 Advanced Offense Certification Seal 120,000 None Level 50 x10 Pioneer's Certification Seal 200,000 x1 regular Master Tape Level 60 x20 Pioneer's Certification Seal 400,000 None

Nekomata Skill and Attack materials

Higher Dimensional Data: Crimson Awe. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Just like Promotion, to get the most out of using Nekomata, you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Skill and Attack materials, which vary from character-to-character.

For Nekomata, you need to use a lot of Physical Chip and Crimson Awe materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Nekomata Skill and Attack materials you need are:

Hamster Cage Pass x5

Ferocious Grip x9

Higher Dimensional Data: Crimson Awe x60

Basic Physical Chip x25

Advanced Physical Chip x75

Specialized Physical Chip x250

2.9 million Dennies

The total for just Nekomata's Core Skill upgrades is:

405,000 Dennies

Higher Dimensional Data: Crimson Awe x60

Ferocious Grip x9

Finally, here's the total for just Nekomata's Attack upgrades:

Basic Physical Chip x25

Advanced Physical Chip x75

Specialized Physical Chip x250

Hamster Cage Pass x5

2.5 million Dennies

Nekomata Mindscape Cinema

By getting duplicates of Nekomata you will receive her Agent Focus. This material allows you to unlock Mindscape Cinema levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Here is Nekomata's Mindscape Cinema in Zenless Zone Zero:

Bird Hunter (MC1) : When Nekomata hits an enemy from behind, she ignores 16% of her target's Physical Resistance. If the enemy is Stunned, all of Nekomata's attacks are considered back attacks.

: When Nekomata hits an enemy from behind, she ignores 16% of her target's Physical Resistance. If the enemy is Stunned, all of Nekomata's attacks are considered back attacks. Cat and Mouse (MC2) : When there's only one enemy on the field and Nekomata is in combat, her Energy Generation Rate is increased by 25%.

: When there's only one enemy on the field and Nekomata is in combat, her Energy Generation Rate is increased by 25%. Curious Left Tail (MC3) : Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two.

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two. Sharpen Claws (MC4) : When Nekomata uses her EX Special Attack, her Crit Rate increases by 7% for 15 seconds, stacking up to two times, with each stack's duration being calculated separately.

: When Nekomata uses her EX Special Attack, her Crit Rate increases by 7% for 15 seconds, stacking up to two times, with each stack's duration being calculated separately. Lucky Right Tail (MC5) : Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two.

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two. Predator Lineage (MC6): When Nekomata launches a Chain Attack or uses her Ultimate, her Crit Damage increases by 18%, stacking up to three times. The effect expires when she's no longer in-combat. This effect gains maximum stacks immediately on defeating an enemy.

Good luck levelling up Nekomata in Zenless Zone Zero!