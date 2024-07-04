Zenless Zone Zero Grace materials and Mindscape Cinema

Grace is an S-Rank Electric character with the Anomaly speciality who debuted in Zenless Zone Zero during its 1.0 launch.

Grace is featured as one the boosted S-Rank characters in the the permanent Star-Studded Cast Banner in Zenless Zone Zero, and you can also get Grace by losing the 50/50 chance to get a character on their limited-time Banner.

If you want to prepare for if you get her, we've detailed Grace's Promotion materials, and Skill and Attack materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also included a brief summary of Grace's kit and Mindscape Cinema.

Grace's kit

Keeping in mind that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills, here's a very brief summary of Grace's kit in Zenless Zone Zero:

Attribute : Electric.

: Electric. Speciality : Anomaly.

: Anomaly. Damage Type : Pierce.

: Pierce. Rarity : S-Rank.

: S-Rank. Image credit: HoYoverse Passive Core Skill : Pre-Driven Needle - When Grace's Basic Attack or Dash Attack hits an enemy and deals Physical Damage, she gains one stack of Zap (up to eight stacks). Upon reaching maximum stacks, using a Special Attack or EX Special Attack will consume all stacks of Zap, increasing the accumulated Electric Anomaly Buildup by 65%.

: Pre-Driven Needle - When Grace's Basic Attack or Dash Attack hits an enemy and deals Physical Damage, she gains one stack of Zap (up to eight stacks). Upon reaching maximum stacks, using a Special Attack or EX Special Attack will consume all stacks of Zap, increasing the accumulated Electric Anomaly Buildup by 65%. Additional Core Skill : Tech Anomaly Dept. - When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: Upon hitting an enemy with an EX Special Attack, the next Shock effect inflicted on the target increases Shock Damage by 18%. This effect can stack up to two times, and each enemy can trigger it once per skill use. Resets when the Shock effect ends.

: Tech Anomaly Dept. - When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: Upon hitting an enemy with an EX Special Attack, the next Shock effect inflicted on the target increases Shock Damage by 18%. This effect can stack up to two times, and each enemy can trigger it once per skill use. Resets when the Shock effect ends. Core Skill Enhancement A : Anomaly Mastery increases by 13, Pre-Driven Needle skill level +1.

: Anomaly Mastery increases by 13, Pre-Driven Needle skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement B : Base attack increases by 25, Pre-Driven Needle skill level +1.

: Base attack increases by 25, Pre-Driven Needle skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement C : Anomaly Mastery increases by 13, Pre-Driven Needle skill level +1.

: Anomaly Mastery increases by 13, Pre-Driven Needle skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement D : Base attack increases by 25, Pre-Driven Needle skill level +1.

: Base attack increases by 25, Pre-Driven Needle skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement E : Anomaly Mastery increases by 13, Pre-Driven Needle skill level +1.

: Anomaly Mastery increases by 13, Pre-Driven Needle skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement F: Base attack increases by 25, Pre-Driven Needle skill level +1.

Grace Promotion materials

Basic Anomaly Certification Seal. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

You need to use Grace Promotion materials to upgrade her attack, health, and defence base stats. These materials vary from character to character, and for Grace, you need to get a lot of Controller and Anomaly Certification Seal materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, the Grace Promotion materials in Zenless Zone Zero are:

x4 Basic Anomaly Certification Seal

x32 Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal

x30 Controller Certification Seal

800,000 Dennies

For more details, here's what Grace promotion materials you need per level:

Grace Promotion level Grace Promotion materials Dennies Reward Level 10 None None x1 regular Master Tape Level 20 x4 Basic Anomaly Certification Seal 24,000 None Level 30 x12 Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal 56,000 x1 regular Master Tape Level 40 x20 Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal 120,000 None Level 50 x10 Controller Certification Seal 200,000 x1 regular Master Tape Level 60 x20 Controller Certification Seal 400,000 None

Grace Skill and Attack materials

Higher Dimensional Data: Destructive Advance. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Just like Promotion, to get the most out of using Grace, you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Skill and Attack materials, which vary from character-to-character.

For Grace, you need to use a lot of Shock Chip and Destructive Advance materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Grace Skill and Attack materials you need are:

Hamster Cage Pass x5

Living Drive x9

Higher Dimensional Data: Destructive Advance x60

Basic Shock Chip x25

Advanced Shock Chip x75

Specialized Shock Chip x250

2.9 million Dennies

The total for just Grace's Core Skill upgrades is:

405,000 Dennies

Higher Dimensional Data: Destructive Advance x60

Living Drive x9

Finally, here's the total for just Grace's Attack upgrades:

Basic Shock Chip x25

Advanced Shock Chip x75

Specialized Shock Chip x250

Hamster Cage Pass x5

2.5 million Dennies

Grace Mindscape Cinema

By getting duplicates of Grace you will receive her Agent Focus. This material allows you to unlock Mindscape Cinema levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Here is Grace's Mindscape Cinema in Zenless Zone Zero:

Recharge Chamber (MC1) : When the fourth hit of Grace's Basic Attack hits an enemy, all squad members gain 0.25 Energy. Within the same move, this effect can grant a max of two Energy to all squad members.

: When the fourth hit of Grace's Basic Attack hits an enemy, all squad members gain 0.25 Energy. Within the same move, this effect can grant a max of two Energy to all squad members. Lightning Piercer (MC2) : When Grace's grenade hits an enemy during a Basic Attack, Special Attack, or EX Special Attack, the target's Electric Resistance is reduced by 8.5%, and Electric Anomaly Buildup Resistance is reduced by 8.5%, lasting for eight seconds.

: When Grace's grenade hits an enemy during a Basic Attack, Special Attack, or EX Special Attack, the target's Electric Resistance is reduced by 8.5%, and Electric Anomaly Buildup Resistance is reduced by 8.5%, lasting for eight seconds. Chief Mechanic (MC3) : Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two.

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two. Burst Capacitor (MC4) : When Grace uses her EX Special Attack, she gains six stacks of Charge (max six stacks). When her Basic Attack or Dash Attack hits an enemy, onestack of Charge is consumed, increasing her Energy Generation Rate of the attack by 20%.

: When Grace uses her EX Special Attack, she gains six stacks of Charge (max six stacks). When her Basic Attack or Dash Attack hits an enemy, onestack of Charge is consumed, increasing her Energy Generation Rate of the attack by 20%. "Frosty Cold Iron Witch" (MC5) : Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two.

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two. Detonation Trigger (MC6): When all Zap stacks are consumed to activate a Special Attack or EX Special Attack, Grace's skill is enhanced, tossing an extra grenade and increasing each grenade's damage to 200%.

Good luck levelling up Grace in Zenless Zone Zero!