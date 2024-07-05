Waterfall Noodle Shop location in Zenless Zone Zero
Plus, how to unlock General Chop's Shop and all recipe buffs.
The Waterfall Noodle Shop in Zenless Zone Zero is a key location to visit in the city. Here, you can spend your hard earned Dennies (in-game money) on delicious dishes that will have some pretty handy positive effects on your team the next time you go into battle.
However, just like the other Zenless Zone Zero Stores, the Noodle Shop isn't immediately open when you first get a taste of New Eridu City.
On that note, we're here to show you the Waterfall Noodle Shop Location, all stock and buffs, and how to unlock the Waterfall Noodle Shop in Zenless Zone Zero.
Waterfall Noodle Shop location
The Waterfall Noodle Shop will be on your right as you exit Random Play, it's directly opposite the Arcade in New Eridu City.
How to unlock Waterfall Noodle Shop
You'll unlock the Waterfall Noodle Shop early in Chapter One of Zenless Zone Zero's main story by completing the 'Logistics Disaster' Combat Commission. General Chop is the one that posted this task, when it appears speak to him at the shop and then, once the commission has been completed, he will open the store!
Waterfall Noodle Shop Stock and Buffs
Once he's opened his story, General Chop offers a wide variety of dishes that will give your team a buff that lasts for three battles following consumption. If you want to change the buff that's in effect, then after one battle you can go back to the store to eat a new dish and then the new buffs will be applied instead.
Here are all of the recipes and buffs you can currently buy at the Waterfall Noodle Shop:
|Noodle Dish
|Buff
|Unlock Level
|Cost (Dennies)
|Vegetable Noodles
|
|When the shop unlocks!
|1,800
|Pumpkin Soup Noodles
|
|Level 20
|2,500
|Fried BBQ Noodles
|
|Level 20
|2,500
|Red Chilli Meat Noodles
|
|Level 20
|2,500
|Green Pepper Meat Noodles
|
|Level 20
|2,500
|Seafood Noodles
|
|Level 20
|2,500
|Mushroom Noodles
|
|Level 30
|5,000
|Smoked BBQ Noodles
|
|Level 30
|5,000
|Red Chilli Chicken Noodles
|
|Level 30
|5,000
|Green Pepper Chicken Noodles
|
|Level 30
|5,000
|Fresh Iced Noodles
|
|Level 30
|5,000
|Cold Noodles
|
|Level 30
|5,000
|Bone Broth Noodles
|
|Level 30
|5,000
