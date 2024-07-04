How to increase Reputation Rank in Zenless Zone Zero
Plus, how to raise Inter-Knot level and what Reputation Trials are.
Knowing how to increase Reputation Rank in Zenless Zone Zero will help you unlock more content, higher character level limits and more difficulty settings for challenges among other things.
Your Inter-Knot Reputation Rank in Zenless Zone Zero is different to Inter-Knot Level (because of course it is). However, they are both closely connected and you will need to increase one before you can increase the other.
Without further ado, here's how to increase Reputation Rank in Zenless Zone Zero. Plus, how to increase your Inter-Knot level, how to find rank-up requirements and rank-up trials explained.
On this page:
What is Reputation Rank?
Your Reputation Rank will help boost things such as:
- Agent Max Level
- Bangboo Max Level
- W-Engine Max Level
- Hollow Commission difficulty
- Combat Simulation difficulty
- Event difficulty
Essentially, your Reputation Rank will help you access more in-game content and higher levels of difficulty for certain challenges.
How to increase Reputation Rank
The only way you can boost your Inter-Knot Reputation is by meeting specific requirements that allow you to take on the rank-up trial. Complete the corresponding rank-up trial to increase your Reputation Rank.
The requirements almost always contain two conditions: that you reach a certain level and collect a specified amount of Hollow Observation Data. Completing missions without collecting this data will not help you with Reputation - you must collect the data! We've got a separate guide explaining how to get Observation Data.
How to find rank-up requirements
To find your current rank-up requirements you need to enter your Inter-Knot menu and look in the top left-hand corner of the screen.
Then, you'll be taken to another screen. In the middle of this screen you'll be able to see the benefits of ranking-up:
Underneath this is the list of all of the rank-up requirements you need to fulfil.
How to increase Inter-Knot Level
You can increase your Inter-Knot level by earning Inter-Knot EXP. This can be earned in a number of ways:
- Complete Battles
- Compete Explorations
- Complete HIA Career Club challenges
- Complete Story Commissions
- Complete City Commissions
As your Inter-Knot level increases you can:
- Unlock a higher level cap for characters
- Unlock more story content
- Participate in more challenge commissions
How to check your current Inter-Knot Level
You can check your current Inter-Knot level by opening the Inter-Knot and then clicking on the bar in the top left corner of the screen:
The next screen it takes you to will show you your current level on the left side of the screen.
Rank-Up Trial explained
Once you reach the rank-up requirements you can take on the final stage before ranking up: the Rank-up trial. Not only will you be rewarded with ranking up your Inter-Knot Reputation, you'll also get a handful of useful rewards for completing a trial.
To access the rank-up trial head to the Hollow Deep Dive system in Random Play. Then enter the 'Story Commission':
You should then see a 'rank-up' commission listed on the right side of the screen:
You'll be able to see the recommended Agent Attributes for the trial on the left side of the screen. Where possible, we recommend ensuring that you have Agents matching these Attributes as they're suggested to you for a reason - they will become useful against the enemies you face.
Also, when you've highlighted the trial you can click on 'Key Enemy Info' at the bottom of the screen to get an idea of exactly what you'll be facing once the trial begins.
Select 'Commission Details' to look at the specific completion requirements for the trial you'll be undertaking. It's a good idea to look at this before you begin so you know what you need to do to pass:
When you're ready, select 'Next' to decide which team you want to use and what Bangboo you want to fight alongside you for the trial.
The trial will then begin. At the end (if you survive) you'll be taken to a completion screen to show you that you've passed the trial. All you need to do here is click 'Complete' to finish up!
That's all for now! We hope you enjoy Zenless Zone Zero.