Warzone best Nikita AVT loadout, class setup and how to unlock the Nikita AVT

The Nikita AVT was first introduced to Warzone and Vanguard as part of the April 2022 Pacific Season 3 update.

Unfortunately, this assault rifle isn’t as competitive as you might’ve hoped, due to its finicky recoil, and slower Time to Kill (TTK).

Despite this, we still recommend giving it a try since developer Raven Software will likely adjust the Nikita later on, as the developer has done with other weapons in the past. It certainly isn’t terrible, and is usable, especially if you’re a skilled player.

If you want more, we can offer the current best weapons in Warzone as well as advice on fellow Season 3 new addition, the M1916.

On this page:

How to unlock the Nikita AVT in Warzone and Vanguard

To unlock the Nikita AVT in Warzone and Vanguard, you’ll need to level up the battle pass to Tier 31 across either game.

Unlocking weapons through the battle pass is free, so no need to shell out your hard-earned money to get your hands on the newest in-game assault rifle.

After this season ends, Raven Software will then implement a different challenge, allowing you to still unlock the weapon.

Best Warzone Nikita AVT loadout and attachments

Here are our choices for the best Warzone Nikita AVT loadout and attachments:

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer (Unlocks at level 68)

Mercury Silencer (Unlocks at level 68) Barrel: Kovalevskaya 548mm Precision (Unlocks at level 33)

Kovalevskaya 548mm Precision (Unlocks at level 33) Optic: G16 2.5x (Unlocks at level 18)

G16 2.5x (Unlocks at level 18) Stock: ZAC MS (Unlocks at level 46)

ZAC MS (Unlocks at level 46) Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip (Unlocks at level 13)

Carver Foregrip (Unlocks at level 13) Magazine: 7.62x54mmR 45 Round Mags (Unlocks at level 11)

7.62x54mmR 45 Round Mags (Unlocks at level 11) Ammo Type: Lengthened (Unlocks at level 27)

Lengthened (Unlocks at level 27) Rear Grip: Hatched (Unlocks at level 5)

Hatched (Unlocks at level 5) Perk: Brace (Unlocks at level 8)

Brace (Unlocks at level 8) Perk 2: On-Hand (Unlocks at level 7)

To start the build, we recommend equipping the Mercury Silencer Muzzle, for suppression and improved recoil control.

Then, go with the Kovalevskaya 548mm Precision Barrel, which boosts your accuracy and control, along with additional headshot damage.

Beyond that, we advise using the G16 2.5x Optic (though, you can certainly use whatever you’re comfortable with) to assist with securing those mid to long-range eliminations.

Afterward, it’s best to utilize the ZAC MS Stock for improved horizontal recoil control, and better aim down sights (ADS) speeds.

To boost the effectiveness from afar, we recommend using the Carver Foregrip since it gives you better recoil control and hip-fire accuracy.

Unfortunately, the best magazine for the Nikita is the 7.62x54mmR 45 Round Mags, which is tricky since it doesn’t give you much wiggle room. We don’t recommend the 60-round mag since it hurts your bullet velocity and damage.

When it comes to Ammo Type, go with the Lengthened for improved bullet velocity, which will help you during those long-range battles.

Speaking of ranged battles, make sure you equip the Hatched Grip Rear Grip, which boosts your overall accuracy.

Once again, to improve your odds from afar, we advise going with the Brace Perk for a boost to initial accuracy and recoil control.

For Perk 2, finish off the build with On-Hand, which speeds up your ADS speed (despite not showing this in the description).

Best Warzone Nikita AVT class setup, perks, and equipment

Here are the recommended equipment and Perks to make the best Nikita AVT class setup in Warzone:

Perk 1: Quick Fix (Unlocks at level 42)

Quick Fix (Unlocks at level 42) Perk 2: Restock (Unlocks at level 1)

Restock (Unlocks at level 1) Perk 3: Combat Scout (Unlocks at level 1)

Combat Scout (Unlocks at level 1) Secondary: M1 Bazooka (Unlocks at level 11)

M1 Bazooka (Unlocks at level 11) Lethal: Molotov Cocktail (Unlocks at level 10)

Molotov Cocktail (Unlocks at level 10) Tactical: Snapshot Grenades (Unlocks at level 20)

With most weapons, it’s best to use Quick Fix so your health immediately begins regenerating as soon as you insert an armor plate or secure an elimination.

Since Ghost has been nerfed, you can get away with using Restock with this build, which replenishes your equipment every 25 seconds.

Combine that with the Snapshot Grenade, and you’ll always know where your foes are (more on that below).

Use Combat Scout to live ping enemies you damage for your entire squad, making them easy to keep track of - even through walls.

After that, bring whatever secondary you’d like. The M1 Bazooka is a good choice, but ultimately, you’ll want to pick up a short-range secondary like an SMG to ensure your bases are covered.

For lethal equipment, it’s a good idea to come equipped with Molotov Cocktails, which deal splash damage, and are quite powerful.

Finally, equip Snapshot Grenades, which ping any nearby enemies, making it easy to see them through walls. Combine this with Combat Scout and you’ll be extremely powerful on Caldera or Rebirth Island.

If you want more, we can offer the current best weapons in Warzone as well as advice on fellow Season 3 new addition, the M1916.