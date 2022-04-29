Warzone best M1916 loadout, class setup and how to unlock the M1916

The M1916, introduced in Warzone Pacific and Vanguard Season 3, is a Marksman Rifle that packs a punch.

Even though this weapon hits hard, it’s held back by low bullet velocity, slow fire rate, and general impracticality, especially when compared to other top-tier weapons.

It’s possible developer Raven Software will make this weapon more viable in the future, but for now, there isn’t much reason to use it in a competitive sense.

Still, it can be fun to mess around with if you’re looking for something new.

If you want more, we can offer the current best weapons in Warzone as well as advice on fellow Season 3 new addition, the Nikita AVT.

How to unlock the M1916 in Warzone and Vanguard

To unlock the M1916 in Warzone or Vanguard, you need to level up the Season 3 battle pass to Tier 15, with the weapon being part of the free track.

After the season ends, there will be a new challenge available, allowing you to still unlock the weapon later on if you missed it during the Season 3 battle pass.

Best Warzone M1916 loadout and attachments

Our picks for the best Warzone M1916 loadout and attachments are:

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer (Unlocks at level 68)

Mercury Silencer (Unlocks at level 68) Barrel: ZP 762mm Precision (Unlocks at level 10)

ZP 762mm Precision (Unlocks at level 10) Optic: G16 2.5x (Unlocks at level 18)

G16 2.5x (Unlocks at level 18) Stock: ZP M502 Custom (Unlocks at level 46)

ZP M502 Custom (Unlocks at level 46) Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip (Unlocks at level 13)

Carver Foregrip (Unlocks at level 13) Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 20 Round Mags (Unlocks at level 11)

6.5mm Sakura 20 Round Mags (Unlocks at level 11) Ammo Type: Lengthened (Unlocks at level 27)

Lengthened (Unlocks at level 27) Rear Grip: Grooved Grip (Unlocks at level 67)

Grooved Grip (Unlocks at level 67) Perk: Quickscope (Unlocks at level 53)

Quickscope (Unlocks at level 53) Perk 2: On-Hand (Unlocks at level 64)

As usual, start by equipping the Mercury Silencer Muzzle, which gives you sound suppression and added recoil control.

Then, make sure you use the ZP 762mm Precision Barrel for improved bullet velocity, better accuracy, reduced scope sway, and more damage range.

In terms of the Optic, there’s room for experimentation, but we like the G16 2.5x.

From there, go with the ZP M502 Custom Stock, giving you better horizontal recoil control and faster aim down sights (ADS) speed.

Don’t forget to utilize the Carver Foregrip Underbarrel with this build, which offers better recoil control and hip-fire accuracy.

When it comes to the Magazine type, we advise using the 6.5mm Sakura 20 Round Mag since it features better recoil control, faster ADS speed, improved fire rate, and enhanced movement speed.

From there, make sure you equip the Lengthened Ammo to boost your bullet velocity, which is essential.

Add the Grooved Grip Rear Grip to this build, as well, giving you better accuracy and faster aim walking movement speed.

For the Perk, use Quickscope since it boosts your accuracy immediately after ADS. Finally, equip On-Hand for Perk 2, which speeds up your ADS speed (though the description doesn’t say this).

Best Warzone M1916 class setup, perks, and equipment

For the best M1916 class set up, our recommendations are:

Perk 1: Quick Fix (Unlocks at level 42)

Quick Fix (Unlocks at level 42) Perk 2: Tempered (Unlocks at level 1)

Tempered (Unlocks at level 1) Perk 3: Amped (Unlocks at level 1)

Amped (Unlocks at level 1) Secondary: AMP 63 (Kill 5 enemies in 20 different matches using pistols)

AMP 63 (Kill 5 enemies in 20 different matches using pistols) Lethal: Molotov Cocktail (Unlocks at level 10)

Molotov Cocktail (Unlocks at level 10) Tactical: Stun Grenades (Unlocks at level 1)

In most cases, we recommend using the Quick Fix perk, which immediately begins health regeneration after using an armor plate or eliminating an enemy.

This will no doubt save your life, especially when battling multiple foes at once.

After that, it’s best to utilize Tempered, a perk that allows you to max out your armor with only two plates instead of three. This perk is far more viable now since Ghost was nerfed earlier in 2022.

For the third slot, we advise using Amped so you can swap weapons faster. The small 20-round mag size will likely result in you getting caught reloading, so Amped is a solid choice here.

Since you’ll want to cover your bases as much as possible, we recommend coming equipped with the AMP 63 machine pistol with this build.

It’s actually highly effective, even compared to many of the game’s best SMGs. Though, you should grab a primary SMG as soon as you can to ensure better success.

When it comes to Lethal Equipment, it’s hard to pass up using Molotov Cocktails since they deal lots of damage and have a large radius.

As for Tactical Equipment, go with Stun Grenades, in this case, to temporarily immobalize your foes before engaging with them.

