Ubisoft will unveil details about Far Cry 6's Lost Between Worlds expansion next week

Far Shy.
Vikki Blake
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

More details about Far Cry 6's mysterious expansion, Lost Between Worlds, will drop next week.

That's according to Ubisoft's own social media posts, which revealed that on 6pm UK time on 29th November (that's 10am PT), the team will broadcast a "reveal livestream" about the upcoming expansion on its official Twitch channel.

Far Cry 6 Review - FAR CRY 6 PS5 GAMEPLAY.

Whilst the developer stopped short of revealing what, exactly, the new content includes, we do get a brief little teaser that includes hints about Fortnite-like crystals and portals. Here, take a peek:

Interestingly, Insider Gaming - which has sources which accurately predicted that we'd be hearing more about the expansion "in the near future" - details an image supposedly taken from the DLC which depicts a portal and "different locals from Far Cry 6" within it.

We also received information about the expansion's new achievements, too, which include a trophy for collecting "Vessel Shards", one for "entering the portal", and another for "completing five consecutive rifts without using glints to respawn". Hmm. Curiouser and curiouser, eh? (Thanks, Gaming Bolt).

Far Cry 6 fans can now pay £100 for a new "Game of the Year Edition" version which includes the Lost Between Worlds expansion. Even without knowing what the expansion entails, fans can buy the Game of the Year Edition now live via listings on the Xbox and PlayStation stores.

The £100 Game of the Year Edition includes the main game and its free additions, as well as the game's three season pass DLCs, Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition, and the "Ultimate Pack" of in-game extras.

"It's not quite the revolution," our Ian wrote in Eurogamer's Far Cry 6 review, "but it's a solid entry all the same".

About the Author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

