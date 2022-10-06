You can now pay £100 for a version of Far Cry 6 with an expansion Ubisoft is yet to announce

Far Cry 6 fans can now pay £100 for a new "Game of the Year Edition" version which includes the Lost Between Worlds expansion.

What is the Lost Between Worlds expansion? That's a good question - since Ubisoft is yet to announce it. We've asked the publisher for more information today.

Still, details for the Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition are now live via listings on the Xbox and PlayStation stores. These note that Lost Between Worlds is "coming soon" - so your £100 purchase will simply grant access whenever it does become available.

Or, alternatively, you can wait for Ubisoft to announce Lost Between Worlds officially, and presumably buy it separately.

If you're yet to try Far Cry 6, the £100 Game of the Year Edition seems an expensive way to get the game and all of its other add-ons released so far.

As well as the main game and its free additions, the Game of the Year Edition package also contains the game's three season pass DLCs, Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition, and the "Ultimate Pack" of in-game extras.

"It's not quite the revolution," our Ian wrote in Eurogamer's Far Cry 6 review, "but it's a solid entry all the same".