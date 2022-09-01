If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Twitch streamer dancing through Elden Ring with a dance pad

Do the Macarenia.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
Streamer MissMikkaa defeating Godrick in Elden Ring

Not content with completing Elden Ring with one hand, Twitch streamer MissMikkaa is now playing through the game on a dance pad.

With all the bizarre ways of playing, this feels inevitable right?

The one-handed run was already an impressive feat - especially as it was quickly followed by a one-handed level one All Remembrance run - but now she's playing with her feet instead.

Watch on YouTube
Elden Ring Lore: Margit & Mohg Explained

The dance pad, of course, doesn't have the same number of buttons as a controller, so there's been some adapting. Camera control, for instance, is handled periodically directly on PC.

Tricky platform is made even tougher with foot taps and when things get spicy with multiple enemies it sure looks akin to a dance.

The run is still ongoing, but MissMikkaa is already a long way through the game, having beaten the likes of Godrick, Rykard, Radahn, and Morgott, and arrived at the far east of the map.

Surely Malenia will require some serious Dance Dance Revolution skills?

You can watch the dance pad playthrough on her Twitch stream.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch