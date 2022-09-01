Trans superhero Dreamer joins Fortnite as part of Rainbow Royale Pride event

Fortnite has begun its second annual Pride event, Rainbow Royale, with a collection of free LGBTQ-themed cosmetics, and the arrival of DC's transgender superhero Dreamer.

Nia Nal, otherwise known as Dreamer, debuted in the fourth season of Arrowverse series Supergirl, and was the first trans superhero in a TV show. By extension, this also makes Dreamer the first character confirmed as trans in Fortnite.

Dreamer will be available via Fortnite's Item Shop later in the event, following a Zero Build Squads tournament where winners can collect the character early. Dreamer's TV actress Nicole Maines is also on board, and will be streaming Fortnite in-character next week.

Dreamer arrives in Fortnite.

A side note - it is interesting to see Dreamer appear in Fortnite now, as the first new DC character to make the leap in over a year. Over the past 12 months, as Warner Bros' own DC character-stuffed MultiVersus has readied its launch, Fortnite's previous flood of DC faces dried up completely. Is this an exception, or will we see more DC content in Fortnite again?

Freebies during the Rainbow Royale event include a drag-inspired death drop emote, a new lobby music track, loading screens and other items, including all of the 2021 Rainbow Royale collection. You can grab these from Fortnite's shop right now.

Elsewhere in the event, a selection of free quests themed around community-made mini-games offers yet more cosmetic freebies, via the Play Your Way promotion.

And finally, a selection of featured artists will play via the in-game Rainbow Radio station, including artists in the LGBTQ community, radio DJ Matteo Lane, and - interestingly - Lady Gaga. But more on her later.