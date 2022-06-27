TCG Hat Pikachu 100% perfect IV stats, shiny TCG Hat Pikachu in Pokémon Go

Players will soon have the chance to get their hands on a shiny TCG Hat Pikachu in Pokémon Go. It's probably the main reason you'll want to take part in this week's Spotlight Hour.

There are many other reasons to look forward to the Pokémon Go event. You'll be given the opportunity to catch as many Pikachu as you can, with the possibility of catching a 100% perfect IV stats TCG Hat Pikachu.

TCG Hat Pikachu's Spotlight Hour falls within the Pokémon Go TCG event. It celebrates the release of the Pokémon Go themed card expansion pack, and features a tonne of collection challenges for players to complete.

TCG Hat Pikachu 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a TCG Hat Pikachu with perfect IV stats.

TCG Hat Pikachu does not have an evolution currently in Pokémon Go. While they don't exactly hold much sway in the Go Battle League, they can be useful in battling Team Go Rocket Grunts or in raids. Or, simply, you want to have a costume Pikachu with high stats for your collection.

The CP values that correspond to perfect 15/15/15 values are as follows:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 804 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 871 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your trainer level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is there a shiny TCG Hat Pikachu in Pokémon Go?

Good news - there is a shiny TCG Hat Pikachu in Pokémon Go.

As with other events, since the base Pikachu is shiny, all costume Pikachu which roll out can be shiny also.

Remember - Spotlight Hours only increase the number of TCG Hat Pikachu spawning in the wild, not its shiny rate. This means that, unlike a Community Day, the shiny rate for TCG Hat Pikachu will not increase during this event.

What does shiny TCG Hat Pikachu look like?

This event is probably your best chance to catch a shiny TCG Hat Pikachu. Though the shiny rate is the same, with the higher number of Pikachu that spawn, you have more chances to find one.

Other reasons to catch as many TCG Hat Pikachu as possible

Aside from the chance to catch a shiny TCG Hat Pikachu in Pokémon Go, there are a number of other reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

This Spotlight Hour’s bonus is double Catch Stardust , which means you’ll be rewarded extra for every Pokémon you catch.

, which means you’ll be rewarded extra for every Pokémon you catch. If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Pikachu candy to fully evolve Pichu, or evolve another Pikachu which can evolve into Raichu.

Thanks to Pikachu being an electric-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your Electric medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time) - but don’t worry if you can’t partake in this week’s event. Next week a new Pokémon will take the spotlight on 5th July, with a useful bonus to enjoy.