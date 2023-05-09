If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor UK launch sales up more than 30% on Fallen Order

Let's get digital.

Thanks to digital downloads, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor's launch sales are over 30 percent greater than those of its predecessor, Fallen Order.

That's according to GamesIndustry.biz's Chris Dring, who revealed Jedi: Survivor's digital downloads accounted for almost double the amount Fallen Order managed.

Watch on YouTube
This Digital Foundry Star Wars Jedi: Survivor video gives a broader overview of the game's technology, and includes features and performance discussion for Xbox Series consoles.

Dring noted that even though Survivor's physical sales were down on Fallen Order's, overall sales were markedly up from EA's 2019 release.

Despite these impressive numbers, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's release has not been without its issues.

Its PC performance at launch was slammed across Steam, with many advising others to avoid playing the game until EA has managed to iron out its many bugs and glitches.

The developer has been busy doing just that over that past couple of weeks. In fact, it recently shared details on its fourth post launch patch (which you can read here).

EA has assured fans it is continuing to work on even more Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patches for the future. It made a similar commitment last month, when the developer stated it was "aware Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn't performing to [its] standards" on PC.

