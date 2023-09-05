Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch promises "solid 60fps" console Performance Mode

Respawn and EA have released another patch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, this time with a focus on providing a "solid 60fps" for console Performance modes.

Patch notes state players should now see a smoother performance when in this mode on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Meanwhile, over on PC, this Jedi: Survivor patch has introduced support for Nvidia DLSS, which the team said can "massively improve performance" for some users.

The patch also includes the usual bug fixes, such as fixing an issue where players could not retrieve XP if they died under a specific set of circumstances.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Star Wars Jedi Survivor Gameplay Trailer.Watch on YouTube

You can read the latest patch notes for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor below:

This patch introduces several performance-related improvements* on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S including:

Performance mode has been completely reworked to substantially improve player experience.

A number of GPU and CPU optimizations - along with disabling Ray Tracing - has resulted in a better player experience, including a solid 60 FPS in Performance mode.

Quality Mode has also received optimizations to help reduce FPS fluctuation and introduce other visual improvements.

Variable Refresh Rate support added for PS5

Additional performance & optimization improvements for PC, including DLSS support.

Save system tweaks to help prevent save game corruption

Fixed issues where players could not retrieve their XP after dying under certain circumstances.

Various crash fixes

Various bug fixes & improvements across all platforms, including fixes for cloth, lighting, and UI.

* Note: Cinematics in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on console are locked to 30 frames per second.

Image credit: EA

While Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was praised for its story and design on launch, the game had a fairly glitchy release, particularly on PC. Digital Foundry even went as far as to call Star Wars Jedi: Survivor "the worst triple-A PC port of 2023 so far".

However, EA has steadily been making good on its promise to improve the game since that time, with more updates promised for the future.

And, despite the need for these various fixes, the game has done well. Thanks to digital downloads, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor's UK launch sales were over 30 percent greater than those of its predecessor, Fallen Order. The developer has since committed to bring Jedi: Survivor to PS4 and Xbox One.

"Over the coming year, we will harness the community's passion and capitalise on key Star Wars franchise moments to drive continued engagement for this incredible game," EA said in August.