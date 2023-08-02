Star Wars Jedi: Survivor coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

EA announced these upcoming versions during its recent earnings call, with CEO Andrew Wilson calling Star Wars Jedi: Survivor "pure blockbuster entertainment", that is "rooted in a timeless, culture-defining IP".

He continued: "Our team at Respawn proudly launched this title to critical acclaim and commercial success. Millions of players have already engaged with the game, making this one of the biggest events in the Star Wars galaxy this year."

"Thanks to the strength of this legendary franchise and community demand, our development team has committed to bringing this Jedi experience to PS4 and Xbox One.

"Over the coming year, we will harness the community's passion and capitalise on key Star Wars franchise moments to drive continued engagement for this incredible game."

EA's chief financial officer Stuart Canfield added: "Based on the strength of the IP, the engaging gameplay, and new ways to bring the title to players, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will continue to deliver long-term value."

Neither exec detailed exactly when we might see Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's last-gen release to actually occur. We will update you when we know more.

Elsehwere in the call, Wilson credited Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, along with the "sustained momentum across the entire EA Sports FIFA ecosystem", for its record-breaking Q1 earnings. The company recorded net bookings of $1.6bn this quarter, up 21 percent year over year.

Image credit: EA/Eurogamer

While Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was praised for its story and design on launch, the game had a fairly glitchy release, particularly on PC. Digital Foundry even went as far as to call Star Wars Jedi: Survivor "the worst triple-A PC port of 2023 so far".

However, EA has steadily been making good on its promise to improve the game since that time, releasing several updates across platforms.

And, despite the need for these various fixes, the game has done well. Thanks to digital downloads, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor's UK launch sales were over 30 percent greater than those of its predecessor, Fallen Order.