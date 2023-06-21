If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch puts an end to training dummy's adventures

Before, it was in Alderaan places.

Victoria Kennedy
News by Victoria Kennedy
Published on

EA has released another patch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor across PC and consoles.

This patch addresses a variety of issues, including fixes for crashes and such. Your standard update fare. Additionally, this patch includes a fix for bounty hunting progression and introduces improved blaster handling.

However, the patch note that really caught my attention - "The training dummy on Jedha was sneaking around. It has now been immobilised". Sorry buddy, today marks the end of your sneaking adventures. You shall now remain tethered in place for all our Jedi training needs.

Here are the full notes for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's sixth patch:

  • Various crash fixes across all platforms
  • Fix for bounty hunters not spawning
  • Fix for an issue where Caij would become invisible
  • Fix for occasional issue where "Find the Gorge's Secret" Rumor could not be completed
  • Collision improvements
  • Improved blaster handling
  • Fixes for Photo Mode
  • Wind puzzle on Jedha fixed
  • Updates to the holomap map data
  • The training dummy on Jedha was sneaking around. It has now been immobilised
  • Various bug fixes & Improvements

"Beep."

While Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was praised for its story and design on launch, the game had a fairly glitchy release, particularly on PC. Digital Foundry even went as far as to call Star Wars Jedi: Survivor "the worst triple-A PC port of 2023 so far".

However, EA has steadily been making good on its promise to improve the game since that time, with more updates promised for the future.

And, despite the need for these various fixes, the game has done well. Thanks to digital downloads, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor's UK launch sales were over 30 percent greater than those of its predecessor, Fallen Order.

Comments
